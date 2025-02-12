Mule rescued from deep mud hole in Western Washington

A team of rescuers and veterinarians were able to rescue a mule that was trapped knee-deep in a mud hole in the middle of a field in Western Washington.

Rescuers assessed the situation and were concerned about the suction of the mud they’d be dealing with — the pasture was muddy and had thick mud and clay, which created multiple sinkholes.

Strips of plywood were placed around the mule to provide a working platform for rescuers. One team set up a haul system on one side of the mule and had a tractor be the anchor point. Another team created a platform and another was tasked with rigging the mule and creating a strategy to extract it from the mud.

In order to move the mule while avoiding injury, the thick clay needed to be turned into a waterier consistency. Once crews got the mud down to a workable level and were able to guide rescue straps under the mule’s abdomen.

Crews were able to then pull the mule out sideways.

Once the mule was out, it made several unsuccessful attempts to stand.

“We used a forward assist to move the mule from the hole and onto more solid ground. After several more unsuccessful attempts to stand, it was decided to sedate the mule,” the Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) wrote on Facebook. “After sedation, the mule was placed onto the rescue glide and moved to the location of the tripod for raising. A tractor was initially used to pull the mule and rescue glide away from the muddy area and then WASART members dragged the glide the rest of the way to the tripod. At this point, the mule was able to shakily stand up under its own power, without needing the tripod, and was carefully walked to promote circulation and warmth.”

Crews used blankets to dry and clean the mule as much as possible. It was able to stand on its own after about half an hour.