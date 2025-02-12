Close
One person hurt, dog dead in Bellevue house fire

Feb 12, 2025, 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

Bellevue home where fire killed a dog and injured one person. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

One person is hurt and their dog is dead after a house caught on fire in Bellevue. According to the fire department, it happened just after midnight at a home on 168th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 8th Street.

Bellevue firefighters say when they arrived, they found flames coming from the basement and with help from Redmond and Eastside Fire, they were able to extinguish the fire.

Crews say they found the dog, who did not survive the fire, in the room where it started.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

