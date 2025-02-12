A homicide investigation is underway after a man walked into a Tacoma police substation Tuesday afternoon and reported that another man had been killed.

Just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 11, the man informed officers at the Northeast Tacoma Police Substation that a murder had occurred in the 4500 block of Heron Ridge Dr. NE — a quiet residential neighborhood with higher-priced homes and scenic views of Commencement Bay.

Officers immediately responded to the scene, where they found an adult male victim critically injured. Despite their efforts, Tacoma Fire Department personnel arrived shortly afterward and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Here’s what we know about the Tacoma homicide

While details surrounding the incident remain unclear, Tacoma Police said they were able to quickly gather evidence from the scene and the man who reported the crime, allowing them to identify a suspect.

That suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of homicide. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or suspect, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Tacoma Police said detectives and crime scene technicians were actively investigating the incident into the late afternoon on Tuesday.