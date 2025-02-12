Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Tacoma Police arrest suspect in possible homicide in quiet, upscale neighborhood

Feb 12, 2025, 8:52 AM | Updated: 2:54 pm

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle is seen on a street....

Tacoma Police are investigating a possible homicide in an upscale neighborhood. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A homicide investigation is underway after a man walked into a Tacoma police substation Tuesday afternoon and reported that another man had been killed.

Just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 11, the man informed officers at the Northeast Tacoma Police Substation that a murder had occurred in the 4500 block of Heron Ridge Dr. NE — a quiet residential neighborhood with higher-priced homes and scenic views of Commencement Bay.

Officers immediately responded to the scene, where they found an adult male victim critically injured. Despite their efforts, Tacoma Fire Department personnel arrived shortly afterward and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Related: Brutal Seattle murder case dismissed as suspect incompetent to stand trial

Here’s what we know about the Tacoma homicide

While details surrounding the incident remain unclear, Tacoma Police said they were able to quickly gather evidence from the scene and the man who reported the crime, allowing them to identify a suspect.

That suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of homicide. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or suspect, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Tacoma Police said detectives and crime scene technicians were actively investigating the incident into the late afternoon on Tuesday.

