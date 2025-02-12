Hear that? Audio released is likely Titanic submersible implosion

A chilling recording released by the federal government appears to include audio of the implosion of the submersible that disappeared on its way to the crash site of the Titanic.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says one of its passive acoustic recorders, which was about 900 miles away from the implosion site, picked up the sound.

You can listen to it by clicking here.

The staticky clip features a boom noise that lasts about four seconds.

The implosion happened on June 18, 2023, killing all five people onboard:

Titan operator Stockton Rush, who co-founded OceanGate, two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British adventurer Hamish Harding, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The submersible disappeared one hour and 45 minutes into the trip, The Washington Post reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Titan Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) released the implosion audio as part of the investigation into what happened.

According to the Associated Press, the Coast Guard is expected to release more information about the implosion in the future but has not said when. A spokesperson for the agency said the investigation is still ongoing and a final report will be released after completion.