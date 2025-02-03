The University of Washington (UW) announced Monday that the Board of Regents has selected Robert J. Jones as the university’s 34th president.

Jones currently is concluding a nine-year tenure as the chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The university’s board had previously authorized Chair Blaine Tamaki to enter into contract negotiations with Jones and an agreement has been reached. Jones’ five-year contract will begin on Aug. 1, the UW said in a statement.

This will be Jones’ third time leading a public research university, the news release from the UW states. In addition to his role at the University of Illinois, Jones served as the president of the University at Albany in New York.

“He is a distinguished scholar, with his research focusing on crop physiology, and a leader in national academic organizations and the Big Ten Conference,” the statement from the university reads.

The university noted it its statement that Jones will become the first African American to serve in the role.

“We are very happy to welcome Chancellor Jones to the UW community and excited to accelerate the UW’s public mission of accessibly, preserving, advancing and disseminating knowledge under his experienced leadership,” Tamaki said in a prepared statement. “His inspiring and barrier-breaking personal journey, highly regarded scholarship and decades of transformative leadership convinced us that Chancellor Jones is the ideal person to build upon President Ana Mari Cauce’s legacy.

The UW noted in its release that while he was the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign chancellor, its enrollment has grown, setting a record in fall 2024 with more than 59,000 students enrolled. The university also called out a myriad of Jones’ accomplishments while working in Illinois, including the opening of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the first engineering-based medical school in the world, in partnership with Carle Health.

“I am honored to be joining the University of Washington and excited to lead this extraordinary public university in its mission serving students, families and communities across Washington and beyond,” Jones said in a statement. “The UW is globally renowned as a home of outstanding teaching, research, innovation and patient care. I look forward to working with the UW’s talented and dedicated faculty and staff to support and accelerate their work …”

Ana Mari Cauce said in 2024 she would step down from the University of Washington after 10 years

Current UW President Ana Mari Cauce announced last June her intention to step down from leading the university at the end of her second five-year term in June. Cauce said at the time the leadership transition had been in the works for years. She is expected to return to a faculty position once she leaves her position.

“Ana Mari Cauce is an outstanding president who has led the UW through some of the most tumultuous times in its history,” David Zeeck, Chair of the UW Board of Regents, said in a statement on behalf of the board. “Few university presidents now serve 10 years. The university has been fortunate to have Ana Mari in this position since 2015.”

Her career with UW accomplished many firsts. She was initially hired as an assistant professor of psychology before becoming the first woman to be the department chair of both the psychology department and the American Ethnic Studies department. When she became UW’s 33rd president in 2015, she was the first woman, the first Latina and the first openly gay person to hold the job.

“While I never imagined that my path would lead me here when I arrived as an assistant professor almost 40 years ago, the chance to lead this great public university has been an immense honor and a wonderful experience,” Cauce said in a prepared statement at the time. “I’m deeply grateful to be part of this incredible community that creates so much positive impact in the world.”

‘Blood on your hands:’ UW President Cauce’s home, car vandalized

Cauce, who has worked with Jones in various capacities previously supported the hiring of Jones for this position.

“In selecting Robert as the next president of the University of Washington, the Board of Regents has chosen an inspiring and transformative leader to join our academic community and to advance our mission,” Cauce said, the university’s news release reads. “Having known and worked with him within AAU, APLU and the Big Ten Conference, I know he will bring a deep and demonstrated commitment to scholarship, innovation, research and especially, access to excellence for students regardless of their means or background.”

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

