Health officials have confirmed the first pertussis, also called whooping cough, death in Washington since 2011.

The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) announced, via a news release Wednesday, a Spokane County resident under the age of 5 died in November 2024. Officials said the death was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week.

SRHD stated that although whooping cough was confirmed as the cause of death, there were other factors involved, such as the child did not complete the Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP) vaccine series. It added that pertussis is a preventable disease through vaccines.

Pertussis, according to health officials, can cause severe coughing fits, often followed by a “whooping” sound when the person inhales. The disease can be especially dangerous for infants, young children and people with compromised immune systems.

Health officials stated whooping cough can also lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, seizures, brain damage and death.

CDC: Washington saw 2,232% spike in whooping cough cases in 2024

Vaccine recommendations regarding whooping cough

SRHD urged residents to verify their family is up to date on pertussis vaccinations to help stop the spread of the disease, noting 92-94% of the population needs to be up to date on their vaccinations to achieve community-wide protection.

DTaP vaccines are recommended for children at 2, 4, 6 and 15-18 months old and then again at 4-6 years old. A Tdap booster shot is then recommended for those aged 11-12 and every 10 years thereafter. Expecting mothers should receive a Tdap vaccine during each pregnancy, ideally between 27 and 36 weeks of gestation, to protect newborns, officials stated.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to the family,” Dr. Francisco Velazquez, health officer for Spokane County, said via the release. “This death serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vaccination, especially for those who are most vulnerable, including infants and young children. We encourage all community members to make sure their vaccinations are up to date, as the best way to protect yourself and others from pertussis is through immunization.”

SRHD said it is working with healthcare providers to increase testing for people with whooping cough signs and symptoms. It also said it is ramping up efforts to provide information and resources on vaccination and disease prevention to the community.

“We all play a role in keeping our community healthy, and vaccination is one of the most important steps we can take to prevent the spread of pertussis,” Velazquez said via the release.

For more information on vaccines, visit SRHD’s website.

No yolk: Egg prices skyrocket amid bird flu, inflation

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.