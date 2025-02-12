Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Burien Special Election: Measure to increase minimum wage leading in votes

Feb 12, 2025, 8:31 AM

minimum wage burien...

(Minimum wage graphic courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Minimum wage graphic courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON THOMPSON, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

As early results rolled on Tuesday night, a measure in Burien to create a minimum wage increase is leading by several hundred votes.

Measure 1A aimed to raise the wage to $21.10 and have future increases tied to inflation, like how Tukwila and other south King County communities have established.

The measure would also have a phase-in period for small and local businesses as well as require businesses to offer more hours to part-time employees before hiring new ones.

“This just shows that minimum wages are popular and successful,” said Katie Wilson, an organizer with the Transit Riders Union, who helped in the campaign.

By 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, ‘yes’ and ‘no’ were separated by 441 votes, 54.35% to 46.67%.

“The cost of living in our region is so high and we know that people are struggling to make rent and struggling to put food on the table. I think that people know that people need to make minimum wage and the state minimum wage isn’t enough,” Wilson said.

The increase comes after the Burien City Council increased the minimum wage, but carved out exceptions for union workers, counted tips toward wages, and, in some situations, counted benefits towards employee’s pay.

As of Tuesday night, 16.9% of votes had been cast with King County Elections of an expected 33%.

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: Woman scanning groceries at self-checkout line in Costco....

Matt Markovich

Scanning for safety: Clerks pushing WA bill to end chaos at the self-checkout line

As self-checkout stations continue to proliferate across grocery stores in Washington, concerns have sparked a need for new legislation.

6 hours ago

ranked choice voting washington...

Sam Campbell

WA Secretary of State warns Trump admin. may undermine election security

Our Secretary of State said the Trump administration could be undermining election security here in Washington.

9 hours ago

Photo: President Donald Trump speaks as Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as the Director of National Intel...

Associated Press

Judge clears way for Trump’s plan to downsize federal workforce with deferred resignation program

A federal judge on Wednesday cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s plan to downsize the federal workforce with a deferred resignation program.

10 hours ago

tax democrat washington...

Matt Markovich

WA Democrats debating ‘tax the rich’ property plan as alternative to cap increase

Pedersen said lawmakers are exploring a plan to create a tax exemption for primary homes while placing a heavier burden on luxury properties and wealthy investors.

16 hours ago

minimum wage burien...

Brandon Thompson, KIRO 7 News

Burien Special Election: Measure to increase minimum wage leading in votes

As early results rolled on Tuesday night, a measure in Burien to create a minimum wage increase is leading by several hundred votes.

16 hours ago

deport illegal immigrants...

MyNorthwest Staff

Curley blasts latest Senate bill: ‘God forbid we deport a criminal’

Washington legislators have passed a bill in the Senate that could help block undocumented immigrants with criminal records from being deported.

19 hours ago

Burien Special Election: Measure to increase minimum wage leading in votes