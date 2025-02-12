As early results rolled on Tuesday night, a measure in Burien to create a minimum wage increase is leading by several hundred votes.

Measure 1A aimed to raise the wage to $21.10 and have future increases tied to inflation, like how Tukwila and other south King County communities have established.

The measure would also have a phase-in period for small and local businesses as well as require businesses to offer more hours to part-time employees before hiring new ones.

“This just shows that minimum wages are popular and successful,” said Katie Wilson, an organizer with the Transit Riders Union, who helped in the campaign.

By 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, ‘yes’ and ‘no’ were separated by 441 votes, 54.35% to 46.67%.

“The cost of living in our region is so high and we know that people are struggling to make rent and struggling to put food on the table. I think that people know that people need to make minimum wage and the state minimum wage isn’t enough,” Wilson said.

The increase comes after the Burien City Council increased the minimum wage, but carved out exceptions for union workers, counted tips toward wages, and, in some situations, counted benefits towards employee’s pay.

As of Tuesday night, 16.9% of votes had been cast with King County Elections of an expected 33%.