Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Seattle voters approve two key levies for public school

Feb 12, 2025, 5:29 AM

levies seattle...

Ballots from a Wahington state election being stored in an elections office. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY GWEN BAUMGARDNER, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

As the first, unofficial results rolled in for Tuesday’s Special Election, Seattle Public Schools thanked voters for the passage of two levies.

A statement from Superintendent Brent Jones said:

I want to thank Seattle voters for renewing both Proposition 1, the Educational Programs & Operations Levy, and Proposition 2, the Building Excellence Capital Levy. Your continued investment ensures our students and schools have the resources they need, including staffing, technology, and safe, healthy learning environments.

We deeply appreciate our community’s ongoing commitment to public education in Seattle. Once again, parents, families, neighbors, and the broader Seattle community have stepped up to sustain essential funding for our students and schools.

Now, our focus shifts to the Washington State Legislature. It’s time for state leaders to meet their responsibility to fully fund basic education. Our students are counting on them to do their part.”

The Seattle School District had two levies on the ballot, which required a simple majority from voters.

Proposition 1: Renewal of the Educational Programs & Operations (EP&O) Levy – Supports day-to-day school operations and helps bridge the gap between what the state funds and what our students need, including school security, services such as special education and extracurricular programs like arts and athletics.

Proposition 2: Renewal of the Building Excellence VI (BEX VI) Capital Levy – Funds school renovations, replacements and earthquake safety improvements to maintain safe and healthy school buildings. Also funds 90% of the district’s technology budget, continuing funds for student computers and classroom technology.

When the first election results were released Tuesday night, Proposition 1 was passing with more than 77% of voters approving the measure.

More than 71% of voters approved of Proposition 2.

More results will be released on Wednesday.

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: Woman scanning groceries at self-checkout line in Costco....

Matt Markovich

Scanning for safety: Clerks pushing WA bill to end chaos at the self-checkout line

As self-checkout stations continue to proliferate across grocery stores in Washington, concerns have sparked a need for new legislation.

6 hours ago

ranked choice voting washington...

Sam Campbell

WA Secretary of State warns Trump admin. may undermine election security

Our Secretary of State said the Trump administration could be undermining election security here in Washington.

8 hours ago

Photo: President Donald Trump speaks as Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as the Director of National Intel...

Associated Press

Judge clears way for Trump’s plan to downsize federal workforce with deferred resignation program

A federal judge on Wednesday cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s plan to downsize the federal workforce with a deferred resignation program.

9 hours ago

tax democrat washington...

Matt Markovich

WA Democrats debating ‘tax the rich’ property plan as alternative to cap increase

Pedersen said lawmakers are exploring a plan to create a tax exemption for primary homes while placing a heavier burden on luxury properties and wealthy investors.

15 hours ago

minimum wage burien...

Brandon Thompson, KIRO 7 News

Burien Special Election: Measure to increase minimum wage leading in votes

As early results rolled on Tuesday night, a measure in Burien to create a minimum wage increase is leading by several hundred votes.

16 hours ago

deport illegal immigrants...

MyNorthwest Staff

Curley blasts latest Senate bill: ‘God forbid we deport a criminal’

Washington legislators have passed a bill in the Senate that could help block undocumented immigrants with criminal records from being deported.

19 hours ago

Seattle voters approve two key levies for public school