Special Elections: What voters will decide on Tuesday

Washington voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, deciding the fate of several large school construction plans, security improvements and dueling strategies to address the cost of living.

Seattle

During a school year encircled by funding issues and the threats of school closures, Seattle Public Schools is asking voters to renew two levies. The measures would not address the nearly $100 million shortfall. Proposition 1 would continue the district’s educational and operational levy for three years, paying for programs that are not adequately funded by state resources. Proposition 2 would continue the district’s Capital Levy for six years, paying for safety improvements across the district.

The city as a whole has two separate measures related to housing construction. In 2023, Seattle voters overwhelmingly voted to create a Social Housing Developer. On Tuesday, they will be asked to fund the developer, for it to be able to build housing projects. A citizen petition put Proposition 1A on the ballot, which would create a five percent tax on all compensation paid above $1 million to fund it. Backers of the measure estimate that it would raise $50 million a year to build housing for most income levels, low-income to middle-income.

“Artists, construction workers, people who work at Amazon or Microsoft, they could also be able to live in this permanently affordable housing because it would cater to a broader range of incomes,” said Tiffani McCoy, one of the people behind the campaign, House Our Neighbors.

Alternatively, Seattle City Council voted to put Proposition 1B on the ballot, which would dedicate $10 million of existing funding from the Jump Start payroll tax to fund the developer for the next six years. Councilmember Maritza Rivera described it as a trial of sorts when voting to put it on the ballot last fall.

“It allows the Seattle Social Housing Developer, a new public development agency, to show what they can build here in Seattle, but it won’t give a blank check to another new agency,” Rivera said.

McCoy notes the 2023 vote created guidelines and rules for how the developer can operate and believes the funding proposal from the city council is inadequate to address the housing needs in the city.

Burien

A similar battle between city council and citizen-driven initiatives is taking place over the minimum wage in Burien. Measure 1A would raise the minimum wage if approved, by tying the city’s minimum wage to the inflation formula used by other South King County communities. The city council already raised the minimum wage in October from $16.66/hour to $21.16/hour, though that measure excluded union workers and counted tips towards the hourly wage.

“For the majority of individuals in Burien, wages have not kept pace with places like unincorporated King County, Renton, Tukwila and Seattle,” said Rashell Lisowski, a small business owner who supports the measure.

Comments submitted in opposition raise concerns about the ability to control the minimum wage once the formula is put into place and the effect it would have on businesses that operate with smaller margins. The measure includes a phase in time for small and medium-sized businesses.

Issaquah

The Issaquah School District is asking voters to continue the current levy rate and pass a bond to raise $231.6 million that would fund safety and security improvements, expand and remodel Liberty High School, build a new high school, and other capital improvements.

This vote comes months after voters rejected a $642 million bond.

Lake Stevens

Similarly, voters in Lake Stevens will decide whether to renew the school district’s levy at a lower tax rate to authorize a $314 million bond that would add classrooms, modernize facilities, build a new elementary school, replace and expand buildings at Glenwood and Skyline Elementary schools, as well as at Lake Stevens Middle School. The district would build a new Secondary Innovative Learning Center with other district-wide improvements planned.

Arlington

For the seventh time, voters in Arlington will be asked to replace Post Middle School, a building with heating and cooling issues as well as outdoor areas that are prone to flooding in the rain. This time, the Arlington School District has made the replacement footprint smaller, to scale back the cost. The district says the design would be able to add capacity at a later date if more funding became available.

“It’s challenging to really save money at Post because everything is so outdated,” said Gary Sabol, Communications Director for the district.

Yelm

Voters will be asked to continue its education programs and operational levy for another four years to fund programs for special education, safety staff, technology, and extracurricular activities. The ballot measure is referred to as an “Enrichment Levy” in legislation but still funds many basic education activities, according to the Yelm Community Schools website.

Puyallup

The Puyallup Schools District is asking voters to pass an $800M bond to fight overcrowding and aging buildings. The district has been using portable classrooms to handle the overcrowding, and plans to add another primary school and replace buildings at elementary schools with significant structural issues if the bond is approved.

If approved, the bond would not increase current taxes in the district. Last year, voters approved an increase to the district’s levy to fund capital and maintenance projects. This vote, in the form of Proposition 1A, would extend that levy increase to 21 years, rather than the current six.

The district is hopeful that this would also help unlock nearly $152 million in matching state funding that can only legally be applied for by districts who have passed bond measures. The Tuesday vote must achieve at least a 40% turnout from the November election and get 60% support to pass.

Sequim

The Sequim School District has proposed a 20-year, $146 million construction bond that includes plans to replace Helen Haller Elementary School, update Sequim High School, upgrade safety measures, improve the athletic stadium and field, the nearby bus loop, and more.

The second proposal is a $36 million educational programs and operations (EP&O) levy renewal.