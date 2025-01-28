Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Trump says Microsoft is one of the companies eyeing TikTok

Jan 28, 2025, 8:59 AM

tiktok trump microsoft...

In this photo illustration an iPhone displays a popup message on the social media platform TikTok on January 19, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo illustration: Kayla Bartkowski, Getty Images)

(Photo illustration: Kayla Bartkowski, Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY WILL WEISSERT AND HALELUYA HADERO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Donald Trump said Monday evening that Microsoft is among the U.S. companies looking to take control of TikTok to help the popular app avert an effective ban that could kick-in in April.

“I would say yes,” Trump told reporters when asked if Microsoft was one of the companies interested in helping to bring about a new ownership of TikTok, a requirement set by Congress to keep the app functioning in the U.S.

Trump added that other companies were also interested in purchasing TikTok, but wouldn’t provide a list.

“I like bidding wars because you make your best deals,” Trump said as he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One while flying back to Washington from Miami, where Republican House members were holding a conference.

More on TikTok in WA: TikTok expands office presence in Bellevue despite looming ban

Microsoft declined to comment. Representatives for TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In one of his first acts in office last week, Trump extended the deadline for TikTok to find new ownership that satisfies the government by 75 days, to April 4 from January 19.

The president has said that he’s looking for the ultimate purchaser to give the U.S. a 50% stake in the company, which is owned by China-based ByteDance. But the details remain murky, and its unclear whether he’s proposing control of the app by the government or another U.S. entity.

Last week, the artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI presented a new proposal to ByteDance that would allow the U.S. government to own up to 50% of a new entity that merges Perplexity with TikTok’s U.S. business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Several other investors — including billionaire Frank McCourt and Trump’s former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — have spoken publicly about their desire to purchase TikTok’s U.S. platform. Trump has also said he’s spoken to “many people” privately about the company.

After the bipartisan law was signed by former President Joe Biden in April, ByteDance said it did not have plans to sell the platform and fought the statute in court for months. China also rebuked Washington over the divestment push, though more recently it appears to be softening its stance.

More on TikTok: As TikTok ban looms, what comes next will impact millions

In media interviews last week, Bill Ford, the chairman of the global investing firm General Atlantic and a ByteDance board member, said the company is prepared to engage with the Trump administration and Chinese officials to find a solution that keeps TikTok available. He also floated the idea that there could be a solution short of a full divesture by ByteDance.

Lawmakers and officials in both parties have raised national security concerns about Chinese ownership and potential manipulation on the immensely popular platform, which is used by more than 170 million U.S. users.

Trump was in favor of a TikTok ban before he reversed his position last year. He credits the platform with helping him win more young voters during the recent presidential election.

Microsoft, along with Walmart, made a failed bid for TikTok during Trump’s first term after Trump tried to ban the app. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella later described it as the “strangest thing I’ve ever worked on.”

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: The Washington State Capitol....

Matt Markovich

Lawmakers push to make clergy mandatory reporters — Will this attempt finally succeed?

Washington lawmakers are once again tackling the sensitive issue of mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect by clergy members. This isn’t the first time state lawmakers have attempted to pass such legislation. In previous sessions, similar bills have been introduced but failed to become law. The primary sticking point has been the “confession exception,” […]

2 hours ago

Photo: A pro-Palestinian tent encampment on the UW campus in Washington....

Matt Markovich

Protest, but play nice: Washington weighs new rules on student aid, campus demos

If you're a college student in Washington and love a good protest, listen up — your taxpayer funded financial aid could be on the line, but not as much before.

5 hours ago

Image: A group of cows can be seen on a farm in Adna, in May 2022. A Washington House mandates that...

Matt Markovich

Could cow burps and farts be taxed under the Climate Commitment Act?

A bill filed by several House Democrats in Olympia is raising a stink with House Republicans. House Bill 1630 (HB 1630) mandates that dairy farms and feedlots report their annual methane emissions — a lot produced from cow burps and farts — to the state’s Department of Ecology. The bill’s implied goal is to gain […]

6 hours ago

Image: In this 2019, photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through t...

Associated Press

At signing of Laken Riley Act, Trump says he plans to send migrants in US illegally to Guantanamo

President Donald Trump said he is directing the opening of a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold up to 30,000 migrants in the U.S. illegally.

7 hours ago

Image: Sue Rahr was named the Seattle Police Department's interim chief in May 2024, replacing Adri...

James Lynch

Exclusive: Interim Chief Sue Rahr says SPD workforce felt ‘betrayed,’ desperate for leadership

Ahead of her departure as Seattle's Interim Police Chief, Sue Rahr spoke at length to KIRO Newsradio about a series of topics.

13 hours ago

ranked choice voting washington...

Matt Markovich

Ranking the future: WA lawmakers eye overhaul of local elections with ranked choice voting

House Bill 1448 is looking to shake things up by introducing ranked choice voting to local elections. Lawmakers have brought it back, hoping the second time is the charm.

15 hours ago

Trump says Microsoft is one of the companies eyeing TikTok