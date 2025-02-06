Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

PACIFIC NORTHWEST WEATHER NEWS & FORECASTS

Rare occurrence: Twin waterspouts pop up over Puget Sound

Feb 6, 2025, 7:11 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

Image: Twin waterspouts appeared in the Puget Sound in January 2025. It's a rare occurrence....

Twin waterspouts appeared in the Puget Sound in January 2025. It's a rare occurrence. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY MORGAN PALMER, KIRO 7 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST


MyNorthwest.com

As the strong weather disturbance began to move ashore the Pacific Ocean early Wednesday evening, a very rare occurrence appears to have briefly happened over Puget Sound off South King County: twin waterspouts!

The image was captured by Michael Snyder of Pacific NW Weather Watch on YouTube and was later enhanced to bring out the details of the low-light image captured after sunset. It appears there’s a larger funnel cloud or potential waterspout (if in contact with the water) in the center of the image. Just to its left, there appears to be a very thin, ragged “rope” waterspout extending to the water’s surface.

This cell was strong enough to produce updrafts capable of producing waterspouts, and it even fired off a lightning strike near Vashon Island near the time of the image. The storm then moved northeast and dumped copious amounts of small hail over West Seattle before forming a northward-moving line of snow that impacted Snohomish County later in the Wednesday evening commute.

Palmer also says there was veering — or twisting — of winds at the lowest levels of the atmosphere at the time of the event, which aided in the development of the apparent waterspouts. Doppler radar also detected weak rotation, which is common with waterspouts. There was no other sighting reported of the phenomena and no warnings were issued.

This is apparently the second episode of waterspouts during this wintry cold blast in Western Washington. A waterspout was photographed off the western coast of Whatcom County on Sunday when a thunderstorm developed off Birch Bay and west of Blaine.

Pacific Northwest Weather News & Forecasts

Image: Twin waterspouts appeared in the Puget Sound in January 2025. It's a rare occurrence....

Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 chief meteorologist

Rare occurrence: Twin waterspouts pop up over Puget Sound

A very rare occurrence appears to have briefly happened over Puget Sound off South King County Wednesday: twin waterspouts.

9 hours ago

Ice with some snow over the weekend...

Bill Kaczaraba

Hit the pause button on snow, but cold continues through the weekend and beyond

We are finally getting a break with the snow, but frigid temperatures will continue through the weekend.

12 hours ago

Snow in Edmonds...

Frank Sumrall

Snow, power outages greet Western Washington

Seattleites and Washingtonians woke up Thursday morning to snow once more.

23 hours ago

Photo: Snow seen in Seattle in February 2025....

Jason Rantz

Cliff Mass: Expect ‘serious’ snow tonight, up to two inches may wreck commutes

The general Seattle area is not done with the snow and cold weather.

2 days ago

snow seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Meteorologist: Expect snow ‘to linger’ through the weekend

Fresh snow and icy conditions greeted many this morning throughout the Puget Sound region, including several neighborhoods in Seattle.

2 days ago

Photo: This satellite image taken Nov. 19, 2024 and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Ad...

Ted Buehner

From bomb cyclones to wildfires: Honor National Weatherperson’s Day Wednesday

Wednesday, February 5, is a day to show appreciation for all those who provide Americans with the best weather forecasts -- named National Weatherperson's Day.

2 days ago

Rare occurrence: Twin waterspouts pop up over Puget Sound