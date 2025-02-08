Close
POLITICS

More than $300 million in federal funds frozen in Washington State amidst political battle

Feb 8, 2025, 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:36 pm

The Washington State Capitol. (Photo: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest)

BY BRANDON THOMPSON, KIRO 7 NEWS


Right now, state agencies in Washington State are under direction to analyze what federal funding streams are inaccessible to them and create a plan on how to supplement that funding or how to move forward without it.

So far, KIRO 7 News has tracked more than $300 million in programs and projects that have been frozen, inaccessible, or otherwise unable to be spent, ranging from wildfire programs to improving all of the State’s seaports. Congressional offices, state agencies, and organizations tell KIRO 7 News the situation is constantly evolving as many groups only find out that funding is inaccessible when they go to draw out money.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources said around $100 million of federal funding for wildfire response, reimbursment, prevention and grants for local departments to buy equipment has been halted.

Democratic U.S. Senator Patty Murray’s office reports a $54.2 million grant to expand the Port of Tacoma has been frozen, in addition to $100 million that has been granted to the Ports of Vancouver, Bellingham, Anacortes, Port Angeles, and Seattle for “clean port” improvements was also inaccessible.

