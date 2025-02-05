The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), located in Seattle, steps into the realm of folklore and fantasy with its upcoming exhibition, “Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form.”

In collaboration with the renowned Barbican Centre in London, the limited-time exhibition journeys through the rich, multifaceted world of Asian visual storytelling, paying homage to its historical roots while exploring new age digital innovations.

Visitors will discover a myriad of key creators, characters, and beloved publications — ranging from rare Japanese woodblock prints and traditional graphic narratives to Hindu kavaads and iconic Japanese manga. The exhibition showcases over 400 works from around the globe, making it the continent’s largest-ever collection of original Asian comics.

“There is no single Asia, but rather a diverse range of countries, each with its own network of historical, political, spiritual, and artistic cultures,” Barbican Curator Paul Gravett, who collaborated with over twenty international advisors on the exhibition, shared. “The term ‘manga’ refers not to a singular style, but to an almost infinitely variable art form, covering subjects that range from children’s stories to adult-only fantasies.”

“Asian Comics” unfolds across six dynamic sections, each offering a unique lens on the diverse and ever-evolving landscape of Asian comics:

‘Mapping Asian Comics: A Journey Through Graphic Realms’

Welcoming guests into the world of vibrant graphic storytelling, “Mapping Asian Comics: A Journey Through Graphic Realms” sets the scene with a rich tapestry of historic techniques, themes and visual styles.

Moving beyond the familiar domain of Japanese manga, this section celebrates the boundless creativity and cultural depth of graphic art from across Asia — ranging from the intricate illustrations of India to the dynamic narratives of the Philippines, Indonesia and China.

‘Fables and Folklore: Reimagining Myths and Legends’

Folklore deeply depends on those who are telling the story. This section takes a closer look at how authors have preserved the profound history of Asian comics while breathing new life into ancient myths and legends.

Over the years, comics have transformed into a powerful gateway, introducing many to the foundational ideas and legendary figures of Hinduism, Buddhism and other spiritual traditions of the region.

Graphic art is not just a relic of the past but rather a living, breathing force that continues to captivate, adapt and shape the modern world.

‘Recreating the Past: A Graphic History’

Comics continue to provide an open platform for survivors and witnesses. From propaganda and critique to storytelling and commentary, these timeless tales shed light on overlooked histories and unheard voices, adding diversity and dimension to events and stories that are often ignored by mainstream media.

‘Stories and Storytellers: Artist Biographies’

Here, the museum delves into the lives of the creators who have shaped the world of comics, exploring their journeys, creative processes, and personal stories.

From the masterminds behind iconic franchises to independent visionaries, “Stories and Storytellers: Artist Biographies” surveys the spectrum of Asian comics, highlighting the innovators who have and continue to mold the medium.

‘Censorship and Sensibility: Freedom and Expression’

“Censorship and Sensibility: Freedom of Expression” illuminates the complexities of politics, violence, sexuality and other adult content across the genre.

While many complex or controversial works have been banned or destroyed in their country of origin, they are often celebrated as invaluable artifacts of creative expression and political freedom elsewhere. Please note, this section is 18 years and up and may contain instances of nudity and violence.

‘Multimedia: Beyond the Printed Page’

Finally, the last section, “Multimedia: Beyond the Printed Page,” reflects on how the influences of graphic narratives are infused in other mediums, including television, fashion, cinema and more.

Fandom and community are the pillars of Asian comics, and fans continue to recreate the stories and characters through cosplay, campaigns and more.

Inside the space, the museum encourages guests to explore various interactive opportunities, including a reading station filled with manga anthologies, a replica of Takashi Fukutani’s studio and a motion-capture installation that invites visitors to control a building-sized construction robot, reminiscent of the renowned mecha robots from 1980s and 1990s manga.

Other display moments highlight anime and manga-inspired cosplays by local artists, such as Kitkatwombat, creator of the “Yukari Hayasaka” cosplay from “Paradise Kiss,” and Stephanie Piper, creator of the “Oscar François de Jarjaye” cosplay from “The Rose of Versailles.”

For our music fans, there will be a broadcast performance of Hatsune Miku — a virtual pop star who began as a piece of vocal synthesizer software but has since transformed into a multimedia phenomenon, appearing in manga, anime and as an animated hologram.

“Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form” will be open at MoPOP from March 8, 2025, through January 4, 2026. Those interested can purchase tickets online now and be among the first to experience this incredible new exhibition.

The exhibition was curated and organized by the Barbican Immersive. The City of London Corporation is the owner, founder and principal funder of the Barbican Centre.

