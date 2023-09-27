WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival
Sep 27, 2023, 9:31 AM | Updated: 11:07 am
(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
This past weekend was the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., with brewers and beer enthusiasts of all varieties coming together to celebrate their favorite malty, hoppy brews.
At the competition, 14 Washington beers won a medal, including three gold medals, with seven Seattle-based breweries taking home a prize.
The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition that brings together some of the best breweries in the country to show off their products and includes a competition where some of the best beers in each style are awarded medals.
- Bronze Bright Side IPA -Uprise Brewing Co. West Coast-Style India Pale Ale
- Silver Say Hi To Your Dad For Me-Cloudburst Brewing Strong Red Ale
- Bronze 1710 Saison -Figurehead Brewing Co. Specialty Saison
- Silver Kulshan Hefeweizen -Kulshan Brewing Co. South German-Style Hefeweizen
- Gold Only Good Vibes-Halcyon Brewing Co. Session India Pale Ale
- Silver Robust Porter -Reuben’s Brews – Production Brewery Robust Porter
- Bronze Day Beer-Trap Door Brewing – Whistle Stop Pub Other Hoppy Lager
- Silver Chasing Trains-Formula Brewing Kellerbier or Zwickelbier
- Silver Lander Lager-Ghostfish Brewing Co. Gluten-Free Beer
- Gold It Came From The Haze -Ghostfish Brewing Co. Gluten-Free Beer
- Silver Altbier -Four Generals Brewing German-Style Altbier
- Bronze Dorty Work -Cloudburst Brewing Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest
- Gold Cuppa Joe Coffee Brown Ale-Kulshan Brewing Co. Coffee Beer
- Silver Night Sky Red Ale-Sound2Summit Brewery American Amber/Red Ale
A full list of the winners can be found on the Great American Beer Festival website.