Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival

Sep 27, 2023, 9:31 AM | Updated: 11:07 am

beer festival breweries...

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

This past weekend was the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., with brewers and beer enthusiasts of all varieties coming together to celebrate their favorite malty, hoppy brews.

At the competition, 14 Washington beers won a medal, including three gold medals, with seven Seattle-based breweries taking home a prize.

Lumen Field to make beer accessible without a checkout line

The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition that brings together some of the best breweries in the country to show off their products and includes a competition where some of the best beers in each style are awarded medals.

  • Bronze Bright Side IPA -Uprise Brewing Co. West Coast-Style India Pale Ale
  • Silver Say Hi To Your Dad For Me-Cloudburst Brewing Strong Red Ale
  • Bronze 1710 Saison -Figurehead Brewing Co. Specialty Saison
  • Silver Kulshan Hefeweizen -Kulshan Brewing Co. South German-Style Hefeweizen
  • Gold Only Good Vibes-Halcyon Brewing Co. Session India Pale Ale
  • Silver Robust Porter -Reuben’s Brews – Production Brewery Robust Porter
  • Bronze Day Beer-Trap Door Brewing – Whistle Stop Pub Other Hoppy Lager
  • Silver Chasing Trains-Formula Brewing Kellerbier or Zwickelbier
  • Silver Lander Lager-Ghostfish Brewing Co. Gluten-Free Beer
  • Gold It Came From The Haze -Ghostfish Brewing Co. Gluten-Free Beer
  • Silver Altbier -Four Generals Brewing German-Style Altbier
  • Bronze Dorty Work -Cloudburst Brewing Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest
  • Gold Cuppa Joe Coffee Brown Ale-Kulshan Brewing Co. Coffee Beer
  • Silver Night Sky Red Ale-Sound2Summit Brewery American Amber/Red Ale

A full list of the winners can be found on the Great American Beer Festival website.

Local News

Lake Forest Park shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Person shot and killed in Lake Forest Park RV

A person was shot and killed between Lake Forrest Park and Lake City. Police say that the shooting involved an RV.

2 hours ago

Seattle rain...

Bill Kaczaraba

The rain is a big reminder that fall has arrived, but there’s hope for the weekend

El Niño has dipped its toe in the water, and despite heavy rain in the Puget Sound area this week, the weekend looks fabulous. “The showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon,” Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “We could see a convergence zone forming Wednesday evening.” Any strong winds […]

2 hours ago

power storm...

L.B. Gilbert

5,000+ residents without power across Puget Sound due to morning storm

Multiple power outages caused by heavy rain and wind are affecting more than 5,000 residents in the Puget Sound region Wednesday morning.

3 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

South Sound body shop hit 3 times by thieves, stolen Kia stolen again

An Auburn auto body shop is frustrated after being hit by burglars three times since early Monday morning.

4 hours ago

Sounders crest...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Sounders evolve new look for 50th anniversary in 2024

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise, the Seattle Sounders FC is introducing a new crest and secondary logos along with slightly altered colors.

5 hours ago

Target stores...

Bill Kaczaraba

Target to close 2 Seattle stores, citing crime and safety

Target says it will close two stores in Seattle with crime and safety being cited as reasons. The Ballard and University District stores will close Oct. 21.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival