Seattle police investigate multiple convenience store robberies

Seattle Police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores in the West Seattle area that investigators say may be connected.

They say the same stolen vehicle was seen at the robberies of a 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way early Tuesday morning and one that happened two days earlier, on 35th Street SW.

In Tuesday’s crime, SPD says the suspects drove up in a smaller white SUV and parked in an alley.

Two people armed with guns, one described as a handgun and the other described as a long gun, went behind the counter and forced the clerk to open the register, who had some difficulty opening the register.

Seattle Police say a third suspect, also carrying a weapon, opened the front door of the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and watched as the second suspect opened a backpack and grabbed the cash from the register.

They also stole some thin cigars from behind the counter before fleeing into the SUV.

Interestingly, as an officer was investigating that robbery, he saw another vehicle parked in the alley behind another convenience store in the 3200 Block of SW Avalon Way. That vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed as he went to see if anyone was inside. According to a Seattle Police blotter post, officers determined that the vehicle was the same one seen in the convenience store robbery two days prior in the 9200 block of 35th Avenue SW.

The vehicle was reported stolen the previous evening.

Police are still looking for the criminals responsible.

