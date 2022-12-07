Close
LOCAL NEWS

Twitter use of bedrooms at headquarters called into question

Dec 7, 2022, 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:49 am
Twitter headquarters...
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Talk about working around the clock! Twitter has apparently set up makeshift bedrooms at its headquarters, and San Francisco authorities aren’t buying it.

The Washington Post is reporting San Francisco’s Building Inspection Department said it is looking into a complaint that Twitter has people staying overnight on mattresses in conference rooms, and apparently, that’s a “no-no.”

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” Patrick Hannan, a department spokesman told the Post in an email. “There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely.”

Owner Elon Musk said the bedrooms do exist and that they are for the convenience of the employees.

Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post

Others say it’s part of an increasingly “hardcore” culture that requires employees to work long hours and on normal days off.

Forbes originally reported that multiple rooms in Twitter’s office were being converted into sleeping spaces. The magazine described them as “modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains, and giant conference-room telepresence monitors.”

Forbes reported Monday that Twitter employees arriving to work that day had been surprised by the rooms, which feature what appear to be queen-sized mattresses.

There are rules against such things, and after the complaint, Hannan said the department began an investigation.

“No one is above the law,” he told the Post.

Responding on Twitter, Musk said: “So (sic) city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl.”

Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.

“Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” He tagged San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D), whose office did not respond to a request for comment.

“San Francisco treats all complaints and property owners the same,” Hannan said.

