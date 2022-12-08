Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023

All elected positions, including the secretary of state, governor, attorney general, and state legislators, could be receiving a raise in 2023 under a proposal voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials.

The proposal lays out a 4% raise in salary for the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators starting July 1, 2023, with another 3% raise in July 2024.

The goal of the commission is to pay officials a realistic amount for the work that they do while attracting the most qualified people to want to take up positions in public office.

“State law requires that we base the salaries of the elected officials on realistic standards in order to pay them according to the duties of their office and to attract citizens of the highest quality to public service,” the commission’s mission statement reads.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s salary would increase from $190,632 a year to $198,257 a year in 2023.

Legislators would see an increase from $57,876 to $60,191 a year starting next July. The increase is a part of a Cost of Living Adjustment for all statewide elected officials, according to the commission. “It is important to note that increases are based on the position and not the person. This point is proven by the recent secretary of state election. The Commission did not know who would be in the position,” Teri Wright, the executive director of the commission, said. The Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials is made up of 17 volunteers, citizen salary commissioners as part of a commission that is independent of lawmakers, to set the salaries of the state’s elected officials. Neither the governor nor legislators have the power to change the salaries selected by the commissioners. The commission is accepting public comment until Feb. 8. Provide your input here.