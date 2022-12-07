Some Metro trips canceled after steering system issue found in buses

Some King County Metro bus trips are being canceled after more than 100 buses were removed from service due to a mechanical issue.

Metro officials said after two of their drivers identified a manufacturing issue in the steering system in some vehicles, the agency proactively removed 126 buses from service out of its 1,500-vehicle fleet.

No accidents or injuries have occurred as a result of the problem.

Metro has inspected all of its buses to ensure they are safe.

Riders are encouraged to check their trips using one of Metro’s planning tools:

Use “Text for Departure” by texting your bus stop number to 62550. You will receive a text with the next departure times and/or canceled trips at that stop.

Sign up for Transit Alerts via email or text.

On Twitter, follow @kcmetroalerts for route alerts, cancellations and delays. Follow @KingCountyMetro for general information.

Visit TripPlanner.kingcounty.gov or use other map apps such as Bing Maps, Google Maps, One Bus Away or others.

Metro’s customer service office is open on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can also call the office at 206-553-3000.

New Flyer, the manufacturer of the affected buses, is working with Metro to resolve the issue. Metro does not yet have a timeline for when the work will be completed, and supply chain issues may cause delays.

