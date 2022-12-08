Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

Dec 8, 2022, 12:06 PM
power...
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.

Strong winds, snow cuts power to thousands in Puget Sound area

Puget Sound Energy confirmed in a statement that two of its substations were vandalized last month, but it cannot provide details because of the ongoing investigation.

“We are aware of recent threats on power systems across the country and take these very seriously.

We are monitoring our infrastructure and can confirm we had two incidents occur in late November at two different substations.

We can’t comment on the incidents because they are both ongoing investigations involving the FBI.”

Tuesday, we learned an electric substation in Oregon was also damaged a couple of weeks ago.

Bonneville Power Administration Spokesperson Kevin Wingert said suspects cut through a fence and damaged equipment at a substation in Clackamas, Ore. over Thanksgiving weekend.

“We are actively cooperating with the FBI on this incident, and we are encouraging other utility companies to increase their vigilance and report any suspicious or similar activity to law enforcement,” Wingert said. “Vandalism or attacks on electric infrastructure is a serious crime and puts our staff and the public at serious risk.”

Wingert says the vandals did not disrupt the flow of electricity.

KOIN, a CBS News affiliate in Portland, reported that FBI agents said it’s possible the vandalism was a “response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure.”

The biggest attack recently has been in Moore County, N.C., where two substations were targeted, causing roughly 40,000 people to lose power Saturday. The FBI is warning our region’s power companies about online postings asking people to attack infrastructure across the country.

Many North Carolinians impacted are just recently getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional.

EXPLAINER: US power grid has long faced terror threat

Seattle City Light says it hasn’t had any trouble, according to spokesperson Jenn Strang.

“So we are remaining vigilant. As far as the enforcement of our physical security in and around our critical infrastructure,” Strang said. “That includes monitoring for any unusual activity. And we take any suggested threat very seriously. We receive regular updates and alerts from the Department of Homeland Security and local and national law enforcement as well as the North American Energy Reliability Corp, which is part of the bulk electrical systems on the national level.”

The Department of Homeland Security is warning of a risk from “lone offenders and small groups” of domestic extremists plotting to disrupt infrastructure across the country.

Local News

mount vernon...
Nicole Jennings

Mt. Vernon Schools exploring shorter summer, more mid-year breaks

The Mount Vernon School District is considering shortening summer vacation and adding more breaks during the school year.
1 day ago
auburn doughnut...
Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes

No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Crossley.
1 day ago
Microsoft...
Heather Bosch

FTC sues to block Microsoft from buying maker of Call of Duty

The FTC is suing to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire video game company Activision Blizzard, which produces Call of Duty.
1 day ago
Pierce County investigation into Sheriff...
Darren Dedo

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.
1 day ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Gee Scott says "Ed Troyer is an embarrassment to all the men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department."
1 day ago
winter...
L.B. Gilbert

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-car collisions on the mountain passes, WSDOT says drivers are not prepared to drive in winter weather conditions.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA