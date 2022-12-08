Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

King County Metro pulls 8% of bus fleet for steering issues

Dec 8, 2022, 2:03 PM
transit service, sales tax, King County metro...
A King County Metro bus near the Amazon Spheres in downtown Seattle. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

King County Metro removed 126 buses from its 1,500-bus fleet Tuesday because of steering manufacturing issues.

Al Sanders, Public Information Officer with King County Metro, said they immediately brought in the buses when the issue was brought to their attention.

Some Metro trips canceled after steering system issue found in buses

“We had two operators — one in late October and one in early November — [who] mentioned to our maintenance staff that they had seen an issue with the steering column,” Sanders said. “We immediately brought in all of our 1,500 coaches to check and see what the issue was. It has been isolated to 126 coaches.”

Sanders said the buses in question didn’t lead to any collisions or injuries. Metro proactively removed the buses from service Tuesday afternoon, and they are working to understand what the issue is with guidance from the manufacturer.

So what does that mean for passengers who ride Metro?

“For them, we first want to make sure that everyone understands that the safety of our passengers, the operators, and the public is our first priority,” Sanders said. “That’s why we proactively took these coaches out of service. This represents only 8% of our fleet. But it does mean that we had to shift coaches around to make sure that we were covering service.”

He encourages riders to check their routes before they head out.

  • Use “Text for Departure” by texting your bus stop number to 62550. You will receive a text with the next departure times and/or canceled trips at that stop.
  • Sign up for Transit Alerts via email or text.
  • On Twitter, follow @kcmetroalerts for route alerts, cancellations, and delays. Follow @KingCountyMetro for general information.
  • Visit TripPlanner.kingcounty.gov and use other map apps (e.g., Bing Maps, Google Maps, One Bus Away, etc.)
  • Metro’s customer service office is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (206) 553-3000.

While King County Metro does not have a date at this point on when the buses will be fixed and returned to their route.

“The first priority is to diagnose what the next steps are going to be to repair them, and then, we will start with repairs,” Sanders said. “There are challenges in terms of the basic supply lines making sure that the materials are are sent to us by new flyer and working on getting them corrected.”

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

mount vernon...
Nicole Jennings

Mt. Vernon Schools exploring shorter summer, more mid-year breaks

The Mount Vernon School District is considering shortening summer vacation and adding more breaks during the school year.
23 hours ago
auburn doughnut...
Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes

No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Crossley.
23 hours ago
Microsoft...
Heather Bosch

FTC sues to block Microsoft from buying maker of Call of Duty

The FTC is suing to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire video game company Activision Blizzard, which produces Call of Duty.
23 hours ago
Pierce County investigation into Sheriff...
Darren Dedo

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.
23 hours ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Gee Scott says "Ed Troyer is an embarrassment to all the men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department."
23 hours ago
winter...
L.B. Gilbert

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-car collisions on the mountain passes, WSDOT says drivers are not prepared to drive in winter weather conditions.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
King County Metro pulls 8% of bus fleet for steering issues