LOCAL NEWS

Cougar Mountain Zoo hosting Issaquah Reindeer Festival

Dec 9, 2022, 6:20 AM | Updated: 7:51 am
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Santa’s reindeer have landed in the Pacific Northwest and they’re in Issaquah!

The Cougar Mountain Zoo is hosting their Reindeer festival all month long where you can get up close and feed real reindeer.

“The Issaquah reindeer festival is one of the most unique holiday experiences here in the Pacific Northwest,” said Jarod Munzer, Director of Cougar Mountain Zoo. “You can come out to the zoo to see all the animals, you can get up close to Santa’s reindeer, take a picture with the big guy himself, and take part in all the fun holiday activities we have.”

On a normal day, you can only see a couple reindeer from afar, but this is the one time of year you’re allowed to walk right up to Santa’s house and feed the reindeer.

The Issaquah Reindeer Festival runs from Dec.  1st through the 23rd, and again from the 26th through the 30th.

While you’re at the Cougar Mountain Zoo, be sure to also check out their wolves, camels, lemurs, tigers, and a variety of other animals. They’re open daily until 4:30 p.m. and right now the zoo is decorated in holiday decoration to give you a slice of the North Pole, without ever leaving the Pacific Northwest!

Cougar Mountain Zoo hosting Issaquah Reindeer Festival