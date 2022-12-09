Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County

Dec 9, 2022, 2:37 PM
(Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office) (Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office) (Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Nov. 21, at about 3 p.m., an Amazon employee was working in the area of the 2900 block of Salmonberry Road. The delivery driver stopped to deliver a package, and when he returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver’s seat.

The employee got back into the van through a side door, but before he could say anything, the suspect hit the gas, causing the Amazon worker to fall out of the van.

Deputies raced to the scene, and while they were on the way, another witness called in suspicious activity on a dirt road between Philips Road and Jackson Avenue.

They told dispatch a man was wearing a ski mask, and a woman was removing packages from an Amazon van and loading them into a U-Haul truck.

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

Deputies responded to this location, but the U-Haul truck was gone and dumped when they arrived, and the now-emptied Amazon van remained behind.

The suspects are described as a white man wearing dark clothing and a face mask driving the Amazon van and a white woman with blonde hair, dark clothing, and a beanie cap driving the U-Haul truck.

The Amazon employee, a 66-year-old Bremerton man, suffered minor injuries after being thrown from the van and was treated at the scene.

Before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Lakeview Drive and Long Lake Road for the abandoned U-Haul truck. Deputies found several empty Amazon totes around the truck. Deputies determined that the U-Haul truck had been stolen from an address on Kitsap Way in Bremerton earlier in the morning.

Deputies said the man is thin and wearing a black jacket, black baseball hat with an “R” on it, similar to Russell Athletics, and face mask. The male has very distinct hand tattoos.

The woman is heavyset in her 20s with blonde or auburn hair, wearing a camouflage jacket, light-colored beanie hat, and dark face covering.

Renton searching for missing man

Renton Police are currently searching for a missing man, Thomas Marsack, last seen in the area of 215 Whitworth Avenue S around Nov. 19.

Some of his neighbors and his property manager are worried, as it is reportedly not normal for him to be gone this long from his residence.

(Photo courtesy of Renton Police Department)

Renton PD said Marsack has a cat and would never leave it alone. The cat is now with animal control for safekeeping.

Police have checked with local hospitals, and he is not there. Marsack does have mobility problems and walks with a cane. He also suffers from PTSD and depression, for which he takes medication, and it is unknown if he has them with him.

Marsack is likely on foot as he is not known to own a vehicle.

Missing girl turns 6, reward to find her grows to $85,000

Redmond police attempting to identify robbery suspect

Redmond Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Dec. 8 robbery at Chase Bank in the 17600 block of NE 76th Street that occurred around 10:50 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect was a white man, approximately 30 years old, with a thin build, around 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He wore a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black and white basketball shoes, a blue surgical mask, and black latex gloves.

(Photo courtesy of Redmond Police Department)

Have a tip on a crime story? Message Darren Dedo on Twitter or email him here.

