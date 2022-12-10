Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
DORI MONSON

Piroshky Piroshky, closed in 2022 due to crime, set to reopen after Christmas

Dec 9, 2022, 4:46 PM | Updated: 5:40 pm
piroshky...
Olga Sagan, the owner of Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky, poses for a photo in front of her business Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Pike Place Market in Seattle, where a recent caller threatened to stage a terrorist attack on the store. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Piroshky Piroshky, an iconic downtown Seattle business that shuttered one of its locations earlier this year over crime and safety concerns, is giving the troubled neighborhood another chance with a reopening date set for Dec. 26.

The Piroshky Piroshky located on 3rd Avenue near Pike and Pine Streets has been closed since February.

“First of all, we have been paying rent for the last 10 months. And we were lucky enough to get PPP money, but we are running out of PPP money,” said Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky, on The Dori Monson Show. “And we’ve been using them as we’re supposed to use them, pay rent, pay employees, things like that. So before we start losing a huge amount of money on the business, we want to try to reopen or at least see if there is some business that we can recover as we’re running out of government support and into supporting ourselves once again.”

Downtown Seattle looks to rework foot-traffic flow to scale with transit growth

Seattle police, under Mayor Bruce Harrell and Police Chief Adrian Diaz, have made the downtown area a priority. Six months ago, Seattle police launched an operation targeting drug use in the Chinatown International District while also focusing on seizing drugs and illegal weapons from the Third Avenue and Pine Street area — exactly where Piroshky Piroshky is located.

But Sagan believes there has been some improvement.

“Over the last couple of months. We’ve seen people coming back to downtown,” Sagan said. “I wouldn’t say that crime is a major improvement. But if you compare what’s going on right now to February, there was an improvement. It’s still inconsistent, there are still bad nights.”

Three separate shootings occurred in February along Third Avenue when the business decided to close, including two happening within a week from each other. But since that violent month, a shooting has not occurred in that specific area.

“I believe there is more police presence there. I believe there’s more focus on that area. And I feel that we are a fabric of that community,” Sagan said. “And so many businesses already gave up on that area, but there’s a lot of small businesses that are still there. I feel like we’re lucky enough to be a fabric of that community that has a voice to fight for that area, to fight for those businesses to, fight for that normalcy in a way.”

Piroshky Piroshky first opened its doors in 1992 to establish Eastern European cuisine in the Pacific Northwest.

Unlike Tacoma, Seattle Police swears by crime data

During the bakery’s peak, the long lines out the door became part of the experience. Piroshky Piroshky was featured on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” and was voted one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the Smithsonian.

Before the announcement to reopen, the bakery hit the road a few months prior, heading to Colorado to be a part of the Grange Food Hall, ensuring Piroshkies are still being treated as a delicacy.

As for the decision to open the day after Christmas, Sagan said that’s partially due to a recently canceled meeting between her and Harrell.

“I have been trying to meet with the mayor since March,” Sagan said. “We had a meeting set up for last Tuesday or two days ago, and that’s what I was hoping. Business owners like myself, who are living in downtown, do not give up on us, we keep fighting for downtown, you just have to keep supporting us. I was really looking forward to connect, maybe get some information about what the plan is, and then, several hours before, the meeting was canceled.”

A future meeting has not been rescheduled between Harrell and Sagan.

Listen to Dori Monson weekday afternoons from noon – 3 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dori Monson on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dori monsonTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 12 noon for The Dori Monson Show.

Dori Monson Show

Dori Monson

toys...
Dori Monson Show

Most annoying kids’ Christmas toys? Dori really likes No. 3 on list

Parents (and grandparents) have cautionary tales over certain Christmas presents, warning some are downright infuriating for adults.
24 hours ago
seattle police...
Dori Monson Show

Dori: Internet sleuth helps Seattle police arrest suspect in attempted rape, robbery

Using doorbell video camera images of other alleged crimes throughout Seattle, Richard used his Internet sleuthing skills to help police.
4 days ago
Dori appreciate Seattle City Light...
Dori Monson

Dori: I can appreciate government work every once in awhile

I love being a watchdog of government. And that includes spotlighting great work. I appreciate utility workers for their help this week.
7 days ago
kangaroo...
Dori Monson Show

Dori: Should you add a kangaroo to your Christmas wish list?

Strom – who has been raising both ‘roos and wallabies for 25 years on his preserve – had some words of marsupial-owning wisdom for Dori.
8 days ago
olympia...
Dori Monson Show

Dori: Petition calls for entire Olympia School Board to resign after appointing felon

Barely one month after four Olympia School Board members unanimously appointed a convicted felon to fill a board opening, a no-confidence petition has been posted by community members, calling for the entire board to resign.
10 days ago
crypto...
Dori Monson Show

Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians

Unlike Bitcoin, “crypto is the Wild West” with no regulations on truth in advertising, Brewer added.
12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Piroshky Piroshky, closed in 2022 due to crime, set to reopen after Christmas