Residents in Maple Valley claim they haven’t gotten mail in days

Some residents say they haven’t been able to get their mail for days now. Some are telling KIRO 7 it’s been since the end of November when they received their last package. Many are worried about not getting checks, even medications, in the mail because of this issue.

“Umm… nothing at all!” Harley Nicholson, who lives in Maple Valley, said.

KIRO 7 saw many people make their way to the Maple Valley post office to see if they can get their packages there. And after waiting in line, many people were still short on how many packages they ordered.

“I heard one person say they didn’t get their check that had a whole bunch of money. A check,” one woman in line said.

“People have stuff they need and count on. Especially this time of year. It’s cold,” Jeanette Harris, a local business owner, said.

KIRO 7 was sent a photo of the back of the post office filled with packages and envelopes not yet delivered. The image has circled on social media, which has many concerned if the issue will get resolved.

“It can be quite serious,” Nicholson said.

“I have seen pictures and it’s horrible,” Harris said.

And as a business owner, Harris says she relies heavily on the USPS to make sure her product is delivered to customers.

“I have customers. I have an online shop. And I have customers I need to get stuff out to. So, to have to stop my shipping and run down here is not good time management for me,” Harris said.

KIRO 7 asked the USPS if they were aware of the complaints and concerns about mail not being delivered for days. A spokesperson sent us this statement and tells us they are working on fixing the problem as quickly as possible.

“We are seeing large package volumes in the Maple Valley area and we are flexing every available resource, including delivering packages as early as 6 a.m. each day and on Sundays. We are borrowing employees from neighboring facilities to provide the service our customers deserve. Most of the routes in Maple Valley are current on mail delivery, but we have a small pocket, including the address you provided, that will not be current until this weekend thanks to an all-out effort by every available employee.

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are working to restore regular, consistent service. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis during this holiday season.”

Several people have told KIRO 7 that they have filed complaints with the USPS, but there are some who haven’t had issues lately.

“I feel fortunate we have a PO box, but I don’t know if that’s the issue or not. But this is my mail I just got today,” Stephanie Peterson, who lives in Maple Valley, said.

But many people KIRO 7 spoke with say this isn’t the postal workers’ fault, but more along the lines of staffing shortages which can be felt everywhere.

“So, I did not file a complaint, but I want to. But, I don’t want to hurt them! They are doing what they can!” Harris said.

“I just want to run out to my postman and go, ‘What can I do?! What can I do to help you?’” Harris said.

Several people who live in the Cherokee Bay Community Club say there have been mail issues for some time, but nothing like this. The USPS says they plan to have a virtual hiring fair for the state of Washington on December 14-16. They will send out more details soon.

