Seattle City councilmember Debora Juarez won’t run for re-election

There are now two Seattle City Council members who may not run for re-election next year.

Friday, we learned Public Safety Committee chair Lisa Herbold had decided to end her time on the council after her current term ends.

Seattle City councilmember Lisa Herbold won’t run for re-election

Now, Crosscut is reporting Council President Debora Juarez has also decided not to run for another term.

The local news website cites a statement made by Juarez and a confirmation from a staff member.

KIRO Newsradio has not yet been able to independently verify that information.

Juarez and Herbold both self-identify as progressive candidates — and Herbold has expressed her hope that whoever replaces her District 1 position will also be progressive.

