United bets big on Boeing with new orders

It’s a huge vote of confidence for two of Boeing’s most important airplanes that United Airlines has placed a huge order with the company.

This is the shot in the arm that Boeing has needed to pull out of the pandemic and the two deadly Max crashes.

United Airlines is ordering 100 787 Dreamliners, with an option for 100 more. It is the largest wide-body order ever for a U.S. carrier, and it signals that United believes a return to overseas travel is on the horizon.

The long-haul 787 was created for those routes, but demand for that kind of travel disappeared during the pandemic, worrying many that the plane would never reach its potential.

The Dreamliner also suffered production issues that kept Boeing from delivering them. This twin-aisle order will help United replace its aging fleet of 767s and 777s.

United is also ordering 100 737 Maxes. This number includes 56 new orders, with the other 44 from earlier orders.

“United emerged from the pandemic as the world’s leading global airline and the flag carrier of the United States,” United CEO Scott Kirby said. “This order further solidifies our lead and creates new opportunities for our customers.”

It’s also a huge boost for Boeing and likely confidence in its products for consumers and investors alike.

