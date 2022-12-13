New King County advisory board to assist sheriff in public safety

A new community advisory board is being created in King County to assist law enforcement agencies, the county announced Monday.

The purpose of the “is to gather a diverse set of public safety experts and advocates to support and advise both the Sheriff and the King County Executive on creating a just, dynamic, and responsive public safety system.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall jointly announced the board.

“Our ability to deliver genuine safety in King County depends on bringing the community into the process, ensuring that diverse experiences and perspectives can help shape a robust and effective public safety network,” Constantine said. “I look forward to partnering with this group to provide accountability and tackle root causes to bring about systemic change.”

The county says the board will have between 10 and 15 members, drawn from the following categories:

Unincorporated Rural King County

Unincorporated Urban King County

KCSO Contract Cities

Community Groups

Business Groups

The objectives of the board include advising the county executive and King County Sheriff on policy concepts and implementation, serving as a voice to law enforcement, build trust between law enforcement and the community.

Additionally, the Community Advisory Board will strive for a diverse set of participants, including representatives from people with prior justice system involvement.

King County is currently recruiting for members, and people interested in serving on the board should submit a letter of interest, explaining their desire and qualifications. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2023.

“As a premier law enforcement agency, we must continue to center our work on accountability, equity, and the vision and values of the communities we so proudly serve,” said Cole-Tindall. “I am honored to work with a panel of King County community members who share our commitment to evaluating and reimagining how we can enhance trust and preserve public safety.”

The board’s first meeting will take place in March 2023, the organization’s charter will be finalized, and the work program for the year will be set at that time.