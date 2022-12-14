Close
LOCAL NEWS

Closing arguments for Troyer trial wrapped, jury to deliberate tomorrow

Dec 13, 2022, 6:17 PM
From left, Anne Bremner, Ed Troyer (Photo from KIRO 7)
Darren Dedo's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Closing arguments have wrapped up in the Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer trial.

Troyer is charged with false and misleading reporting that a newspaper delivery driver threatened to kill him.

Prosecutors told the jury Sedrick Altheimer never said he’d harm Troyer. Also, the sheriff initiated a police response that wasn’t needed.

Troyer trial: Judge denies motion to dismiss false reporting charge

“When Sheriff Troyer lied to 911 that night, he put himself above everyone else,” the prosecution said today in court. “The state has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crimes in count one, a false reporting and a count two of making a false and misleading statement to a public servant and we respectfully ask that you return a verdict of guilty to both counts.”

The defense countered that Sedrick Altheimer told the Sheriff “he’d take him out,” and that Troyer didn’t lie.

“Mr. Altheimer, in terms of his credibility, he said guns were pointed toward him. They weren’t,” said Anne Bremner, Troyer’s attorney. “Why would Sheriff Troyer make this up? Think about it. Why would Sheriff Troyer? Why?”

The jury is to begin deliberations in the morning.

Have a tip on a crime story? Message Darren Dedo on Twitter or email him here.

