Rainier Beach High School basketball game evacuated, classes canceled due to threats

Spectators at a Rainier Beach High School junior varsity basketball game were evacuated Tuesday night because someone made threats to the campus, school officials said.

A spokesperson with Seattle Public Schools told KIRO Newsradio students at wrestling practice, and after-school club events were also escorted off school grounds safety because of reported threats.

Principal Ivory Brooks canceled classes and after-school activities the next day, citing an “abundance of caution.”

Officials have not clarified what the threats were or where they came from, saying only they were directed at the school’s campus.

Statement posted Dec. 13 Rainier Beach High School will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to a threat to the school. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, our school received a threat and all after-school/evening activities were canceled. The safety and well-being of the Rainier Beach community is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to close school tomorrow. All after-school activities for Wednesday have been canceled. Seattle Police Department and the SPS Safety and Security team are investigating the threat. We are working diligently to learn more about what happened and how to ensure a safe environment for Rainier Beach students and staff. Please know that I take safety in our buildings very seriously. The well-being of our students is my top concern. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. Sincerely, Principal Ivory Brooks

Rainier Beach High School

The Seattle Police Department, as well as a public safety team from Seattle Public Schools, are investigating the threat.

District officials are meeting to discuss when classes will resume.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to SPD for more information.

