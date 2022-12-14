Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle food truck, café regulations remain post pandemic

Dec 14, 2022, 12:29 PM | Updated: 12:47 pm
seattle neighborhood food truck...
Outdoor dining structures along Ballard Avenue Northwest in June 2021. (MyNorthwest photo)
(MyNorthwest photo)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Your favorite food truck and outdoor sidewalk café are officially sticking around.

The Seattle City Council has passed a proposal allowing for food trucks to operate on public streets permanently and restaurants to continue to operate in outdoor seating areas, as they have during the pandemic.

In 2011, the Seattle City Council unanimously passed a law that allowed food trucks to operate on city streets. Prior to that, food vending was only permitted on private, off-street lots.

The new rules came with a slew of regulations to protect brick-and-mortar restaurants, including that food trucks could not operate within 50 feet of any permanent food service locations and two food trucks could not operate at the same time on the same block.

Seattle looks to make food truck outdoor dining regulation permanent

Other restrictions complicated business for food truck vendors. They had to be at least 1,000 feet away from a high school, and 50 feet away from a public park.

Food trucks were also not permitted adjacent to the vast majority of the parcels in the city that are zoned low-density residential, including single-family zoned housing.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) eased a lot of those requirements through their “Safe Start” outdoor dining and curb space use program.

The program, which started in June 2020, includes options for outdoor dining, vending, merchandise displays, and street closures. The city also has issued more than 300 permits under the Safe Start program.

Previously the program was a temporary solution to the fact that no one could eat inside restaurants, and set to end on Jan. 31, 2023.

It offered a life preserver to restaurants by making it easier to get permits for outdoor dining and food truck permits.

recent survey conducted by the Seattle Department of Transportation showed that 90% of respondents supported the city’s sidewalk cafés.

“There have been conversations about, ‘Does this privatize public space?’ For me, the answer is no, because we’re relying on small businesses and their entrepreneurial skills to make our neighborhoods more vibrant,” said councilmember Dan Strauss, who sponsored the bill.

The new measure signed by the council will create a fee structure for businesses to secure the permits for outdoor spaces, with the goal of making it cheaper for many restaurants and cafés to set up street and patio seating and new rules that “emphasize the public nature of the street.”

An outdoor dining permit would cost a restaurant $1,220 for its first year, and $588 to renew. A seasonal permit is also available for cheaper, costing $500.

The city will also create structural standards and design goals for the outdoor dining structures, specifically with regulations to require them to be “visually permeable, attractive, durable, graffiti-resistant, and easy to clean and maintain.” They will also be deemed public spaces outside of business hours.

The new legislation also adds back the requirement that all food trucks operate at least 50 feet away from all brick-and-mortar restaurants.

These regulations will go into effect next year.

Local News

arson...
Heather Bosch

Olympia man indicted on arson charges after damaging religious property

A 50-year-old Olympia man has been indicted for arson at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater in 2018.
22 hours ago
troyer...
Frank Sumrall

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty on all counts

The jury has found Pierce County Sherrif Ed Troyer not guilty on both misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement.
22 hours ago
mail...
Nicole Jennings

Allow extra time for mail deliveries this holiday season

Some neighborhoods around the Puget Sound region are reporting mail delays. This comes as the USPS hits its busiest couple of weeks of the year.
22 hours ago
Puget Sound snow cold...
L.B. Gilbert

Cold weather, possible snow in the forecast for western Washington

Cold weather is likely coming over the weekend into early next week, but meteorologists are unsure when we can expect any precipitation.
22 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Alleged drunk driver crashes car into Seattle home

A couple in South Seattle got a rude awakening after a car slammed into their house. Seattle police says this happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
22 hours ago
twin...
Darren Dedo

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Seattle food truck, café regulations remain post pandemic