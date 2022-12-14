Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA.

Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren.

Update (1 p.m.)

🚨UPDATE: Alexander VanDuren is IN CUSTODY. We are still looking for Nicholas VanDuren🚨 pic.twitter.com/1BMhxfmjMi — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) December 14, 2022

Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

On Aug. 30, at approximately 9:26 p.m., Lacey Police officers were dispatched to a hotel on College Street SE over a physical disturbance. Callers reported one male was lying in the parking lot behind the hotel.

Witnesses stated two males involved in the disturbance were left in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary plates. Officers located an unconscious male with injuries to his head. Medics transported him to St. Peter Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Lacey Detectives responded and took over the investigation. This is a very active and ongoing investigation. Additional details may be released as they become available.

Police investigating Tuesday evening stabbing in Central District

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and injured on his way home from work Tuesday evening in the Central District in Seattle.

At 6:53 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of 31st Avenue called 911 to report a neighbor had been stabbed. Officers arrived and found a 64-year-old man with a stab wound to the back. Seattle Fire Department medics also responded and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

The victim said he was walking down the sidewalk on his way home from work when the male suspect approached him from behind and stabbed him. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

Two arrested after 4-year-old boy killed in Queen Anne

Police arrested a man and woman in connection with the death of the woman’s 4-year-old child on Sunday night in Queen Anne.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded, with Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel alongside, to the 100 block of West Olympic Place for an unresponsive child. SFD medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was declared deceased at the scene.

Police arrested the child’s 23-year-old mother and the mother’s 20-year-old boyfriend, according to court documents, based on evidence of traumatic injury to the victim.

Officers booked the boyfriend into King County Jail for murder, while the mother was transported to Harborview Medical Center after she was denied at the jail. Court documents revealed she was denied due to medical reasons.

She is expected to be booked into King County Jail for murder when she is released from the hospital.

Homicide investigation underway in south Everett

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex on W. Casino Road in south Everett.

Arriving officers found a person down in the parking lot near one of the buildings. The person had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from Everett Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit were called out and are currently conducting the investigation.

This remains an active investigation and is the 12th homicide of 2022 for Everett Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Tip Line at (425) 257-8450.

