LOCAL NEWS

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

Dec 14, 2022, 12:12 PM | Updated: 1:23 pm
twin...
Headshots courtesy of Lacey Police Department
Darren Dedo's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA.

Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren.

Update (1 p.m.)

Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

On Aug. 30, at approximately 9:26 p.m., Lacey Police officers were dispatched to a hotel on College Street SE over a physical disturbance. Callers reported one male was lying in the parking lot behind the hotel.

Witnesses stated two males involved in the disturbance were left in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary plates. Officers located an unconscious male with injuries to his head. Medics transported him to St. Peter Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Lacey Detectives responded and took over the investigation. This is a very active and ongoing investigation. Additional details may be released as they become available.

Have a tip on a crime story? Message Darren Dedo on Twitter or email him here.

