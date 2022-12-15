Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Dec 15, 2022, 12:32 PM | Updated: 12:41 pm
stabbed...
Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. (Photo from the Seattle Police Department)
(Photo from the Seattle Police Department)
Darren Dedo's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night.

Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue.

Officers gathered evidence at the scene and contacted the King County Medical Examiner’s (KCME) Office to take custody of the body.

At the time, officers and investigators did not observe anything indicating the death was suspicious.

However, the KCME later determined the victim was stabbed to death. His wound was not immediately visible at the scene.

Homicide detectives will lead the ongoing investigation.

Whatcom County man arrested for sexual assault of a child

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said after an extensive investigation involving the sexual assault of a child, probable cause was established to arrest 61-year-old Richard Bartholomew of Bellingham with multiple counts of 2nd-degree rape of a child and multiple counts of 2nd-degree child molestation.

Investigators said Bartholomew had befriended the victim at church when she was 12 years old and repeatedly raped her over a four-year period between 2007 and 2010.

Deputies said he was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his Sudden Valley home and was booked into the Whatcom County Jail.

This is an active investigation.

Oakville School District closed due to threats

Out of an abundance of caution, the Oakville School District was closed Thursday due to a possible threat, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the threat appeared not to be intended for the Oakville School District, but out of an abundance of caution, the district was closed while the sheriff’s office investigated the emailed threat.

The Sheriff’s Office warned people to stay away from the school district until it is determined safe to return.

Pierce County Sheriff looking for 17-year-old missing indigenous girl

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 17-year-old Aleece Capoeman, who ran away from her Spanaway home at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies are concerned for Capoeman because of her health problems.

Aleece is a Native American female, 4-feet 9-inches to 4-feet 11-inches tall, 130 pounds, with short brown hair (buzz cut). She was last seen wearing a dark pink “Vans” sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and light brown Timberland boots.

If you see Aleece, please call 911.

Have a tip on a crime story? Message Darren Dedo on Twitter or email him here.

