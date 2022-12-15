String of shootings in Everett leaves one dead, no suspects in custody

A string of shootings happened Wednesday in Everett, leaving at least four injured and one dead. Police are investigating the incidents separately and have no reason to believe they are related at this time.

Man shot in Everett, witnesses tried to stop the shooter but suspect fled

A little after midnight Thursday, Everett Police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the 3700 block of Smith Avenue.

Responding officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into surgery.

The second victim, a man in his 30s, was nearby when the shooting occurred. He told police the suspect approached him after he shot the initial victim. The man and suspect got into a physical altercation, and the victim was assaulted.

The suspect then got into a black sedan and fled the scene.

Police gathered evidence at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing. There is no further suspect information available for release at this time.

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

Second shooting in Everett, victim rushed to the hospital

After 4 p.m. Wednesday, Everett Police responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the 200 block of West Casino. When officers got to the scene, the suspects fled.

Police say the victim was a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid until medics arrived, and the victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

A K9 unit was on the scene, and a drone was deployed, but no suspects were found.

Third shooting in Everett, two injured, cause under investigation

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Everett Police responded to a shooting call in the 10100 block of 19th Ave SE.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They began rendering aid, and the victim was rushed to the hospital by medics. Police said another man had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled after the shooting. The relationship between the parties and the cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Fourth shooting in Everett at an apartment building, one dead

The Everett Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to investigators, just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to shots fired call in the Bluffs Apartments parking lot at 2 West Casino Road.

When officers got on the scene, they found a man dead in his 20s with apparent gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Major Crimes detectives are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting and are not prepared to release any suspect information at this time.

