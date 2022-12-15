Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

String of shootings in Everett leaves one dead, no suspects in custody

Dec 15, 2022, 12:28 PM
shootings...
A string of shootings happened Wednesday in Everett leaving at least four people injured and one person dead. (Photo from Everett Police Department)
(Photo from Everett Police Department)
Darren Dedo's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A string of shootings happened Wednesday in Everett, leaving at least four injured and one dead. Police are investigating the incidents separately and have no reason to believe they are related at this time.

Man shot in Everett, witnesses tried to stop the shooter but suspect fled 

A little after midnight Thursday, Everett Police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the 3700 block of Smith Avenue.

Responding officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into surgery.

The second victim, a man in his 30s, was nearby when the shooting occurred. He told police the suspect approached him after he shot the initial victim. The man and suspect got into a physical altercation, and the victim was assaulted.

The suspect then got into a black sedan and fled the scene.

Police gathered evidence at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing. There is no further suspect information available for release at this time.

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

Second shooting in Everett, victim rushed to the hospital

After 4 p.m. Wednesday, Everett Police responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the 200 block of West Casino. When officers got to the scene, the suspects fled.

Police say the victim was a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid until medics arrived, and the victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

A K9 unit was on the scene, and a drone was deployed, but no suspects were found.

Third shooting in Everett, two injured, cause under investigation

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Everett Police responded to a shooting call in the 10100 block of 19th Ave SE.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They began rendering aid, and the victim was rushed to the hospital by medics. Police said another man had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled after the shooting. The relationship between the parties and the cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Fourth shooting in Everett at an apartment building, one dead 

The Everett Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to investigators, just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to shots fired call in the Bluffs Apartments parking lot at 2 West Casino Road.

When officers got on the scene, they found a man dead in his 20s with apparent gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Major Crimes detectives are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting and are not prepared to release any suspect information at this time.

Have a tip on a crime story? Message Darren Dedo on Twitter or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Kitsap...
Darren Dedo

Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County

When the Amazon delivery driver returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver's seat in Kitsap County.
7 days ago
Pierce County investigation into Sheriff...
Darren Dedo

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.
8 days ago
sex crimes...
Darren Dedo

Fugitive steals dead infant’s ID to avoid arrest for alleged child sex crimes

The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a fugitive from North Carolina wanted for numerous sex crimes against children.
10 days ago
(Photo obtained by Darren Dedo)...
Darren Dedo

Iconic Seattle restaurant offers reward for stolen cougar

Jeff Scott said over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the suspects broke in and took Barbara, a stuffed cougar, from the Cougar Room.
14 days ago
Photo from Seattle Police Blotter...
Darren Dedo

Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process.
15 days ago
Tacoma retail theft...
Darren Dedo

Tacoma Police searching for organized retail theft suspect

Tacoma Police Detectives are looking for the person responsible for organized retail theft from several jewelry stores across the region.
17 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
String of shootings in Everett leaves one dead, no suspects in custody