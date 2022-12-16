Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Pink Elephant Car Wash sign put up outside Amazon headquarters

Dec 16, 2022, 10:43 AM
pink elephant...
Downtown Seattle’s neon pink elephant sign is sparkling once again. (Photo from Feliks Banel)
(Photo from Feliks Banel)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Downtown Seattle’s iconic neon pink elephant sign is sparkling once again.

The smaller of the two Pink Elephant Car Wash signs that once stood off Denny Way was installed Thursday at 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street, near Amazon headquarters.

Exclusive: Sneak peek at Elephant Car Wash sign

The pink pachyderm has been welcoming visitors in Seattle since 1956.

That sign was donated to Amazon in 2020 after the car wash announced it would close permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic in October of 2020.

Amazon has ownership rights to the piece and will steward it in the future in alignment with what happens between the landmark process and the ownership meeting, said Dean Allsop, manager of community engagement for the Puget Sound region at Amazon. The company’s goal is to make sure the pink elephant sign is a piece of publicly available art and has public benefit tied to it.

A larger, rotating Elephant Car Wash sign was given to the Museum of History & Industry. This larger sign stood at the north side of the car wash along Denny Way from 1956 to 2020 and, when it was functioning properly, rotated slowly by way of a hidden electric motor.

Local News

Seattle dry streak...
Bill Kaczaraba

White Christmas ‘not likely,’ cold weekend coming up

It's going to be a cold weekend, with a mix of conditions. The significant snow may hold off until next week.
11 hours ago
covid...
Lisa Brooks

High amounts of COVID-19 antibodies found among Washington children

New data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that at least 83% of kids in Washington state have survived a bout of COVID-19.
11 hours ago
charged...
Associated Press

Man charged with violent threats against Congress members

A 48-year-old Washington state man was arrested Wednesday and charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against members of Congress via voicemail.
11 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Niku Kazori, KIRO 7 News

Around the Sound: Chabad of Kirkland’s grand menorah lighting

We’re just days away from the start of Hanukkah. Families, schools, and businesses are coming together to celebrate the holiday that’s sacred to the Jewish community.
11 hours ago
FILE - In this photo provided by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, a crane and ...
Associated Press

Seafood company sues over terminated fish farming pen leases

Cooke Aquaculture has filed an appeal against Washington state’s decision to end its leases for fish farming in state waters with net pens.
11 hours ago
The Last Frontier Casino is seen in La Center, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Four people were stab...
Associated Press

Bail set at $1.5M for man accused in Wash. casino stabbing

A judge has set bail at $1.5 million for a man accused of stabbing four people Monday night at a Washington casino and leading police on a high-speed chase.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Pink Elephant Car Wash sign put up outside Amazon headquarters