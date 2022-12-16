Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring

Dec 16, 2022, 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm
(Photo by Derek Davis/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
Darren Dedo's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring.

Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Task Force partnered with federal authorities, including Homeland Security Investigations throughout the operation.

Detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV, according to police. On Sept. 23, officers served a search warrant on the RV in the 3700 block of Southwest Marginal Place and arrested the occupant.

Police took the man into custody and booked the 63-year-old man into King County Jail for illegal possession of narcotics and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The seizure included $5,000 cash, clonazepam, oxycodone, methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, a revolver, and a black powder pistol.

Detectives continued to investigate and learned multiple suspects in the CID were involved in a scheme to exploit victims’ access to EBT/food assistance.

Investigators said the suspects offered EBT recipients between 50 cents and 30 cents on the dollar for the balances on their EBT cards. In most cases, the suspects accompanied cardholders into a store, instructed them what to buy, and took custody of the groceries/merchandise after checking out.

They would then pay the cardholder a fraction of the value of the purchased goods in cash, according to police. The suspects then often sold the goods on the street or brought the items to be used at a restaurant.

Detectives identified five individuals that took part in the EBT scheme daily and will be requesting felony-level charges for money laundering and trafficking in food stamps.

