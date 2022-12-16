Close
LOCAL NEWS

Pierce County firefighter passed away unexpectedly

Dec 16, 2022, 12:04 PM
firefighter...
Photo from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Central Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighter, John Garner, died unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“His passing was completely unexpected and has stunned his family, friends, brothers, and sisters of IAFF Local 726, and his entire Central Pierce Fire & Rescue family,” the post said.

Bellevue Police, community remembers fallen officer

Garner loved the Seattle Seahawks, motorcycles, and travel. “His laugh was contagious.”

Garner’s family, the District, and IAFF Local 726 are preparing a memorial service, with more information available in the next few days.

A fund has been created to assist his family during this time. You can donate here.

