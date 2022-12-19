Close
LOCAL NEWS

Delays on EB I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass after semi catches fire

Dec 19, 2022, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:20 am
semi...
(Photo from Twitter @Snoqualmie Pass)
(Photo from Twitter @Snoqualmie Pass)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Expect some delays headed up Interstate 90 just past mile marker 47 Monday, after a semi-truck caught fire.

Eastside Fire and Rescue said they had the fire under control but warned drivers to expect delays in their travels along the road.

I-90 re-opens near Ellensburg; Rough weather overnight

Snoqualmie Pass tweeted about the incident around 10 a.m., with a scene of the semi on fire on the snowy pass road.

There is currently no information released about what may have caused the incident.

This is a developing story

