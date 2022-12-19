Delays on EB I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass after semi catches fire

Expect some delays headed up Interstate 90 just past mile marker 47 Monday, after a semi-truck caught fire.

Eastside Fire and Rescue said they had the fire under control but warned drivers to expect delays in their travels along the road.

EF&R units are on scene of a semi truck fire on EB 90 at MP 47. Fire is under control but expect delays pic.twitter.com/WNa5UinbU2 — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) December 19, 2022

Snoqualmie Pass tweeted about the incident around 10 a.m., with a scene of the semi on fire on the snowy pass road.

Some delays eastbound just west of the summit. A semi fire is getting cleaned up right now. pic.twitter.com/0BudYsjQCb — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 19, 2022

There is currently no information released about what may have caused the incident.

This is a developing story