Suits: Elon Musk polls Twitter users on whether he should resign

Elon Musk, the current CEO of Twitter after buying the platform and taking over from its previous CEO in October, recently released a poll asking users whether or not he should step down as the social media platform’s chief executive.

The poll got over 17.5 million votes before it closed Monday morning, about 57% of which said the tech billionaire should step down.

Musk’s leadership of the platform has been rocky, to say the least, with mass layoffs and resignations, difficulties rolling out its new Twitter Blue subscription service, and backlash after banning multiple journalists, among other issues causing media and the public to speculate heavily on the future of the company.

Host Bryan Suits talked about the outcome of the poll and what it could mean for both journalists and users treating Twitter as a source for a lot of their news.

“I use it as a news source, as a breaking news source. It’s unmatched as an aggregator. And I interact with people on Twitter all the time. I don’t block unless you gave – I think I blocked a total of like, eight people or something – [unless] someone gets personal,” Suits said.

In his tweet with the poll, Musk said that he would “abide by the results,” but it is still unclear if he would actually step down from a leadership role on the platform.

After firing much of Twitter’s board of directors before his take over, Musk has put in other venture capitalists and friends to run the platform, including investor Jason Calacanis, Craft Ventures partner David Sacks, Sriram Krishnan, and Andreessen Horowitz — any of whom could be on the shortlist to replace Musk if he does step down.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

After the results of the poll were finalized, Musk sent out another tweet, promising users, “as the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

