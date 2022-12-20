Snow beginning to pile up in Snohomish County

If you can work from home and look out the window, just do it. The snow, rain, snow/rain mix, and sleet are all around us.

Here’s an example of the snow that KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell is seeing at Evergreen and 75th Street SE, in Everett.

Sam reports road crews have been out all morning.

“A wintry mix today,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says. “Highs in the 20s in the north, the 40s in the south.”

“The snow, snow is along the Snohomish-King County line,” KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard told Dave Ross. (And, yes, he said “snow, snow.”) “You’re going to get a mix of everything else as you move south.”

One KIRO Newsradio listener reports a foot of snow in LaConner.

In other words, north of Seattle, the worse the snow gets.

Nick writes in the weather blog, “I think we could see around 2-6″ of snow in and around Snohomish County north. Higher totals will be in the foothills, with pockets of around 2-4″ of snow around Edmonds to Everett and into Skagit counties. We’ll see more snow and cold air early this morning in Whatcom and Clallam counties, especially around Port Angeles.”

The general extent northwards of the warmer air last night with primarily rain south of Everett as of 7AM. Heavier snow for areas to the north as well as along the Olympic Peninsula through this morning. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/NZxYEOdzhn — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2022

A front is slowly moving south. As the front moves, so will the precipitation.

“Warm air has moved as far north as Everett, with the south wind in the mix. As I always say in western Washington, south wind is a snow killer,” Nick says. “That warm air should lose the battle to our increasing precipitation and north wind with more cold air, however, it will not be as heavy area-wide.”

The next wave of weather will mostly involve bone-chilling cold.

“Then much colder air filters in across the area, with overnight low in the teens and twenties for the next few days. Tomorrow should be dry, but by Thursday, another round of snow should move in with daytime highs in the mid-20s,” Nick says.

By Friday, some more moisture moves in, but at least by then, it will actually be winter.

This weekend looks rainy and with temperatures close to 50.

KIRO 7 contributed to this story