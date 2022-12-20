Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Snow beginning to pile up in Snohomish County

Dec 20, 2022, 8:36 AM | Updated: 9:16 am
snow snohomish county...
Full-blown snow storm blankets Edmonds today. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

If you can work from home and look out the window, just do it. The snow, rain, snow/rain mix, and sleet are all around us.

Here’s an example of the snow that KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell is seeing at Evergreen and 75th Street SE, in Everett.

Seattle snow

(Photo by Sam Campbell)

Sam reports road crews have been out all morning.

“A wintry mix today,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says. “Highs in the 20s in the north, the 40s in the south.”

“The snow, snow is along the Snohomish-King County line,” KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard told Dave Ross. (And, yes, he said “snow, snow.”) “You’re going to get a mix of everything else as you move south.”

School Closings & Delays

One KIRO Newsradio listener reports a foot of snow in LaConner.

In other words, north of Seattle, the worse the snow gets.

Nick writes in the weather blog, “I think we could see around 2-6″ of snow in and around Snohomish County north. Higher totals will be in the foothills, with pockets of around 2-4″ of snow around Edmonds to Everett and into Skagit counties. We’ll see more snow and cold air early this morning in Whatcom and Clallam counties, especially around Port Angeles.”

A front is slowly moving south. As the front moves, so will the precipitation.

“Warm air has moved as far north as Everett, with the south wind in the mix. As I always say in western Washington, south wind is a snow killer,” Nick says. “That warm air should lose the battle to our increasing precipitation and north wind with more cold air, however, it will not be as heavy area-wide.”

The next wave of weather will mostly involve bone-chilling cold.

Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow

“Then much colder air filters in across the area, with overnight low in the teens and twenties for the next few days. Tomorrow should be dry, but by Thursday, another round of snow should move in with daytime highs in the mid-20s,” Nick says.

By Friday, some more moisture moves in, but at least by then, it will actually be winter.

This weekend looks rainy and with temperatures close to 50.

KIRO 7 contributed to this story

Local News

Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, as the House select committee investigating the...
Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection
9 hours ago
Planes need de-icer at Sea-Tac (Photo from the Port of Seattle)...
L.B. Gilbert

Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow

Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac get delayed or canceled due to snow
9 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents

“I did read it, and it was unbelievable,” said Hugh Lyon, one of Weems’ former customers. “Unbelievable, all the things that he’s done.”
9 hours ago
solstice...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: When to expect more daylight after the winter solstice

As I often joked just after the Winter Solstice when working at the National Weather Service, summer is coming!
9 hours ago
arrest...
Associated Press

Man shot by police in southwest Washington dies

A southwest Washington man has died at a hospital after Kelso police shot him over the weekend while responding to a call reporting he was armed, “suicidal and homicidal.”
9 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Rape victim calls her attacker’s plea deal a ‘slap on the wrist’

A Kitsap County rape victim says her attacker agreed to a plea deal that is “just a slap on the wrist.”
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Snow beginning to pile up in Snohomish County