List of King County Library’s 100 top books of 2022 is out

KCLS librarians and staff members share their favorite books of the year, with their top 100 books, including 25 titles in each of the following categories: fiction, nonfiction, children, and teen.

“KCLS is thrilled to present our 2022 Best Books list,” stated KCLS Director of Collection Management Services Tracey Thompson. “One of my favorite titles is ‘The Woman in the Library’ by Sulari Gentill, a gripping mystery within a mystery. We hope you discover some new favorites too!”

Trust by Hernan Diaz, and When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill made the cut for best fiction for 2022.

The best non-fiction for 2022 is The Carbon Footprint of Everything by Mike Berners-Lee, and Bittersweet by Susan Cain.

For the rest of the list, check out the KLCS website: kcls.org/bestbooks

