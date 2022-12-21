Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

List of King County Library’s 100 top books of 2022 is out

Dec 21, 2022, 1:18 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm
books...
Public library, Seattle, Washington. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
(Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

KCLS librarians and staff members share their favorite books of the year, with their top 100 books, including 25 titles in each of the following categories: fiction, nonfiction, children, and teen.

Stuck at Sea-Tac? Use their newly-installed Little Free Libraries

“KCLS is thrilled to present our 2022 Best Books list,” stated KCLS Director of Collection Management Services Tracey Thompson. “One of my favorite titles is ‘The Woman in the Library’ by Sulari Gentill, a gripping mystery within a mystery. We hope you discover some new favorites too!”

Trust by Hernan Diaz, and When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill made the cut for best fiction for 2022.

The best non-fiction for 2022 is The Carbon Footprint of Everything by Mike Berners-Lee, and Bittersweet by Susan Cain.

For the rest of the list, check out the KLCS website: kcls.org/bestbooks

Local News

monorail...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Monorail to be made ADA accessible with federal grant

The city of Seattle will soon be receiving 15 million in funding to make the Seattle Center Monorail station fully ADA accessible. 
15 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons

Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons.
15 hours ago
High school football...
Bill Kaczaraba

New investigation: Racial slurs ‘most likely’ used at football game

Racial slurs were "more likely than not" used at a football game between Stanwood and Lakes High Schools, according to a new investigation.
15 hours ago
fire...
L.B. Gilbert

Woman saved from Lynnwood house fire by neighbor

A Lynnwood house caught fire Tuesday evening, with a neighbor rescuing a woman from the burning residence. 
15 hours ago
joe kent...
Frank Sumrall

Joe Kent officially concedes after recount returns similar results

Joe Kent has officially conceded Washington’s 3rd Congressional District seat to Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez after a recount.
15 hours ago
violation...
L.B. Gilbert

Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation

A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
List of King County Library’s 100 top books of 2022 is out