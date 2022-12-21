Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions

Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads.

It has been heavier in the North Sound on Tuesday, and Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to take it slow after responding to a number of spinouts and cars that have gone off the highway.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Snohomish County officials said all 38 plows are being used and crews have already cleared over 9,000 miles of road.

“The northern regions they are looking at more snow than in Snohomish County. I’ve heard Whatcom County has anywhere from seven inches in Bellingham up to 10 inches,” said WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding.

Harding said troopers have been getting a lot of reports of drivers losing control and that by 7:30 a.m., there had already been multiple collisions.

“In Snohomish County, we have 14 collisions, Skagit County — 4 collisions, Whatcom County — 3 collisions, and out on Island County one collision; there are a ton of disabled (vehicles) too,” said Harding.

Aside from slowing down Harding wants to remind drivers to give snow plows plenty of space.

Meanwhile in Bellevue, a street closed after at least 10 vehicles became stuck due to snow and icy conditions.

Lakemont Blvd is closed between Newport Way SE and 171st Ave SE due to snow and very icy conditions. There are at least 10 vehicles stuck and can’t move. Please stay off the roads if you can. pic.twitter.com/h3NF0as89d — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) December 20, 2022

Skyway Fire tweeted that crews were putting chains on their fire trucks.

Hi public 👋. We’re putting chains on our fire trucks here in Skyway. It’s getting pretty bad out there and it’s going to be cold for the next few days. So stay home if at all possible and avoid the hassle of getting stuck or in an accident. pic.twitter.com/Av6vAHhKBt — Skyway Fire (KCFD20) (@SkywayFire) December 20, 2022

In the Everett area, a crash amid heavy snowfall jammed Interstate 5 during the morning commute, and in Seattle, a Sound Transit bus spun out and blocked the northbound lanes of Lake City Way. Problems were also reported in Bothell and Renton. We’ve responded to several crashes and stuck vehicles, even with all-wheel drive. Please stay home if possible. If you must drive, use extreme caution. pic.twitter.com/6xBVbOCrLT — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) December 20, 2022 ACCIDENT – MAPLE VALLEY HWY/152ND AVE SE. 3 vehicles involved, tows enroute. Expect some delays around the area/sh pic.twitter.com/32KcwCfIJP — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) December 20, 2022 Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO