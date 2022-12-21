Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions

Dec 21, 2022, 6:34 AM | Updated: 7:19 am
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads.

It has been heavier in the North Sound on Tuesday, and Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to take it slow after responding to a number of spinouts and cars that have gone off the highway.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Snohomish County officials said all 38 plows are being used and crews have already cleared over 9,000 miles of road.

“The northern regions they are looking at more snow than in Snohomish County. I’ve heard Whatcom County has anywhere from seven inches in Bellingham up to 10 inches,” said WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding.

Harding said troopers have been getting a lot of reports of drivers losing control and that by 7:30 a.m., there had already been multiple collisions.

“In Snohomish County, we have 14 collisions, Skagit County — 4 collisions, Whatcom County — 3 collisions, and out on Island County one collision; there are a ton of disabled (vehicles) too,” said Harding.

Aside from slowing down Harding wants to remind drivers to give snow plows plenty of space.

Meanwhile in Bellevue, a street closed after at least 10 vehicles became stuck due to snow and icy conditions.

Skyway Fire tweeted that crews were putting chains on their fire trucks.

In the Everett area, a crash amid heavy snowfall jammed Interstate 5 during the morning commute, and in Seattle, a Sound Transit bus spun out and blocked the northbound lanes of Lake City Way.

Problems were also reported in Bothell and Renton.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

cold...
Bill Kaczaraba

Snow stops but cold temperatures make an ‘icy mess of our roads’

People across the Puget Sound region are dealing with roads covered with ice and packed snow and cold temperatures, and the ice won't melt
10 hours ago
solstice...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: When to expect more daylight after the winter solstice

As I often joked just after the Winter Solstice when working at the National Weather Service, summer is coming!
10 hours ago
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)...
Associated Press

Flu deaths rise to 40 in Washington state, vaccines urged

The flu is spreading at a high rate in Washington state with deaths at higher rates than are usually seen at this point in the season, according to health officials.
10 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial

All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery.
10 hours ago
mental health...
Micki Gamez

Gamez: It’s time to talk about men’s mental health in America

According to mental health experts, American men are in crisis, and it's time we talked about it more openly.
1 day ago
plow...
Bill Kaczaraba

Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after snow impacts commute

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions