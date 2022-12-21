Woman saved from Lynnwood house fire by neighbor

A Lynnwood house caught fire Tuesday evening, with a neighbor rescuing a woman from the burning residence.

Dispatchers received a call about a fire around 8:45 p.m. with smoke and flames coming from a home in the 5800 block of 186th Place SW.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

According to South County Fire, a neighbor rescued a woman from the small single-story home before firefighters arrived.

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a Lynnwood house fire tonight. She was transported by paramedics to Harborview Medical Center. No one else was injured. No word yet on how the fire started. pic.twitter.com/Qqnc00Fc66 — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) December 21, 2022

The woman has serious, life-threatening injuries but was able to be transported to Harborview Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown.

No one else was injured in the fire.

South County Fire and Lynnwood Police are investigating the cause of the fire.