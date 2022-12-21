Close
LOCAL NEWS

Woman saved from Lynnwood house fire by neighbor

Dec 21, 2022, 1:05 PM
fire...
A Lynnwood house caught fire Tuesday evening, with a neighbor rescuing a woman from the burning residence. (Photo from South County Fire)
(Photo from South County Fire)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Lynnwood house caught fire Tuesday evening, with a neighbor rescuing a woman from the burning residence.

Dispatchers received a call about a fire around 8:45 p.m. with smoke and flames coming from a home in the 5800 block of 186th Place SW.

Delays on EB I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass after semi catches fire

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

According to South County Fire, a neighbor rescued a woman from the small single-story home before firefighters arrived.

The woman has serious, life-threatening injuries but was able to be transported to Harborview Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown.

No one else was injured in the fire.

South County Fire and Lynnwood Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

