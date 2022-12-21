Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban

Dec 21, 2022, 3:37 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm
assault weapons...
From left, Governor Jay Inslee; Attorney General Bob Ferguson
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety.

“I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to me,” said Attorney William Kirk with Washington Gun Law on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “We’ve been able to kind of read the tea leaves, take a look at some old legislation that had kicked around in Olympia in the past, take a look at what the some of the politicians were very boldly and brashly stating. One other thing is that this particular governor in Washington state has never come up with an original idea yet.”

Washington Gun Law is a statewide resource to help restore gun ownership laws, identify which firearms can be owned within the state, and tackle any legal issues.

Everett Police to hold ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ in December

“When it comes to gun control legislation, what you really need to do is just look around to some of the other bluer states in the country, see what they’re trying, and then recognize that Jay Inslee and Bob Ferguson will eventually adopt a quite similar plan somewhere along the way,” Kirk continued.

The Firearm Industry Responsibility & Gun Violence Victims Access to Justice Act would enable firearm manufacturers and sellers to face liability if “they fail to establish, implement and enforce reasonable controls in the manufacture, sale, distribution, and marketing of firearms,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The bill is to ensure that victims have access to justice when the firearms industry fails to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals. It was sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen and Rep. David Hackney, both Democrats.

But Kirk interpreted this bill as blue states “thumbing their nose” at the rule of law.

“What we’re seeing in Washington, what we’re seeing in Oregon, what we’re seeing in California, New York, New Jersey, our state’s just basically throwing a middle finger at the Supreme Court and saying, ‘well watch this, we’re going to do it anyways,'” Kirk said. “Do I think that most of these laws can pass constitutional muster? Not at all.”

Similar to the high-capacity magazine ban last year, the bill will not ban the possession of assault weapons. Inslee called assault-style firearms “weapons of war” at the press conference.

Trial date set for late 2023 over large capacity magazine ban in Washington state

“Anytime you’re seeing gun control legislation paraded out for the first time, any proponent of it is going to bring out all the horror stories that they can do. And they’ll tell you as many horrible stories as they can, they’ll never connect how their legislation is going to actually prevent this from happening again in the future,” Kirk said.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Mexi-Fries...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Taco Time went woke, dropped Mexi-Fries name after faux anger

Taco Time's iconic Mexi-Fries couldn't withstand Seattle's wokeness. The fast-food institution stealthily ditched the name recently.
19 hours ago
inslee...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Gov. Inslee will use homelessness to push for income tax

He argues Washingtonians don't need it because our state economy is "the envy of the U.S." due to the "gangbuster industries doing very, very well.”
4 days ago
mass...
Frank Sumrall

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

Cliff Mass described this weekend to have only some moisture in the air, and to expect just a few snow showers on Sunday.
7 days ago
stolen car...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Dems responsible as 41,330 cars stolen, now try to ban police traffic stops

The stolen cars are often used in smash-and-grab crimes as criminals take advantage of defunded, demoralized, and understaffed police departments.
8 days ago
Football investigation...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Investigation found no n-word slurs at football game, some media keep misleading

An independent investigation into allegations that the n-word was said at a football game in Stanwood suggests none of this happened.
9 days ago
seattle tridemic...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle media restarts fearmongering over COVID, flu and fake ‘tridemic’

The media is still breathlessly reporting public health stories - like the 'tridemic' - to earn fear-clicks.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban