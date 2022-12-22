Some Snohomish County deputies begin wearing body cameras

Some Snohomish County deputies will be the first in the sheriff’s office to begin wearing body worn cameras.

Deputies in the Violent Offender Task Force will begin wearing the cameras starting Wednesday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office will train and outfit all of its commissioned law enforcement personnel throughout the first quarter of next year.

Deputies will turn on their cameras and record both video and audio interactions with the public when arriving at the scene of an incident.

"We are excited about this next step for our agency," said SCSO Sheriff Adam Fortney. "I have been a longtime advocate for body cameras to increase public trust and transparency, improve officer safety and provide an accurate record of law enforcement interactions. I would like to thank the Deputy Sheriff's Association for their collaboration and hard work developing our new body worn camera policy and helping us get these cameras on the streets as quickly as possible."