39 Hyundai, Kia vehicles stolen in Pierce County Wednesday

Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to take immediate action after a flurry of auto thefts in Pierce County.

Thirty-nine vehicles were stolen in Pierce County Wednesday, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. Twenty of them were Hyundai or Kia models.

The Task Force is recommending owners purchase an anti-theft device, such as a steering wheel lock, which can be purchased online for $40.

Authorities report certain Hyundai and Kia models produced from 2011 to 2021 are extremely vulnerable to theft.

Model years 2011-2021 of Hyundai or Kia that use a standard metal key to turn-start the vehicle seems to be a focus for thieves.

People have learned how to start these vehicles without a key, mostly from videos on social media.

Thieves are reportedly breaking car windows, popping off the steering column, and starting the car using nothing more than a USB cable.

The whole process can take less than a minute.

Police report if you stolen car is found, it is often found in undrivable conditions or has extensive damage.