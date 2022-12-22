Close
LOCAL NEWS

39 Hyundai, Kia vehicles stolen in Pierce County Wednesday

Dec 22, 2022, 2:33 PM
hyundai, kia...
Certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles are particularly vulnerable to theft. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to take immediate action after a flurry of auto thefts in Pierce County.

Thirty-nine vehicles were stolen in Pierce County Wednesday, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. Twenty of them were Hyundai or Kia models.

The Task Force is recommending owners purchase an anti-theft device, such as a steering wheel lock, which can be purchased online for $40.

Authorities report certain Hyundai and Kia models produced from 2011 to 2021 are extremely vulnerable to theft.

Auto theft task force leads to 15 recovered stolen vehicles, five arrests

Model years 2011-2021 of Hyundai or Kia that use a standard metal key to turn-start the vehicle seems to be a focus for thieves.

People have learned how to start these vehicles without a key, mostly from videos on social media.

Thieves are reportedly breaking car windows, popping off the steering column, and starting the car using nothing more than a USB cable.

The whole process can take less than a minute.

Police report if you stolen car is found, it is often found in undrivable conditions or has extensive damage.

