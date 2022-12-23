Icy roads in Puget Sound area remain; Dangerous conditions continue

The worse part of this Christmas week weather mess is almost over. But until then, roads are dangerous and the ice is having an impact in many ways.

KIRO Newsradio reports an auto accident involving at least one person Friday at First and Blanchard in downtown Seattle. It is said to be weather-related. We do not know the condition of the pedestrian.

Forecast thoughts from your night & day crew: 1. It’s icy out there! Avoid driving if possible.

2. Bulk of precip has moved into the Cascades, but showers will continue thru the day.

3. We’ll be keeping our eyes on the warming temps & transition to rain. Stay tuned. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 23, 2022

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, the freezing rain overnight mostly affected the central and southern parts of the Puget Sound.

The ice changes to rain beginning this afternoon and temperatures will start to climb.

We will finally see temperatures near 50 degrees over the Christmas weekend.

Radar showing steady precipitation ending for many areas south of Puget Sound and Grays Harbor County. Freezing rain still possible with precipitation though – and expect ice to remain until temperatures warm up later today. Avoid travel if possible. #WAWX pic.twitter.com/uQNarTSmBs — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 23, 2022

Metro bus service in King and Pierce County has been canceled due to “unsafe” driving conditions.

🚨❄️🚨Transit Alert 10 am update: Due to ongoing icy conditions, all Metro service remains suspended this morning, including buses, water taxis, on-demand & Seattle Streetcar.

Next update 2 p.m.@KingCountyWA @SoundTransit @seattledot @wsdot_traffic #WaWxhttps://t.co/VPCSN9SORS — King County Metro ❄️☃️🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@KingCountyMetro) December 23, 2022

Another impact of the weather so far is that two of the three runways at Sea-Tac Airport have been shut down indefinity. Paine Field is closed because of the weather.

Check with your air carrier before you head to the airport.

One runway (16L) is now open after being de-iced. Limited operations will continue to be weather dependent as safety is always our main priority. Travelers should continue to monitor their flights and stay in touch with your airlines. 6:57am pic.twitter.com/vcOiDt8H60 — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) December 23, 2022

“With this storm, there’s the potential for accretion of ice on things like tree limbs and power lines, so we’re really concerned about power outages,” said King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey.

The icy conditions are causing some scattered power outages. If you are in that situation, check with the particular power company that serves you.

At 5:30 a.m., Puget Sound Energy reported 5,298 homes without power.

WSDOT reports scattered accidents around the area. Driving conditions are dangerous. Drivers are being warned to stay at home if possible.

KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says, “By Friday afternoon, temperatures will rise above freezing with the snow and freezing rain turning to rain with highs climbing to near 40, but leaving quite a sloppy scene. And for the holiday weekend, rain at times and highs rising to near 50 degrees, the first time at that mark since Nov 24th.”