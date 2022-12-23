Close
LOCAL NEWS

Icy roads in Puget Sound area remain; Dangerous conditions continue

Dec 23, 2022, 5:45 AM | Updated: 10:27 am
Holiday travel...
De-icing is just one of the challenges of people traveling this holiday weekend. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The worse part of this Christmas week weather mess is almost over. But until then, roads are dangerous and the ice is having an impact in many ways.

KIRO Newsradio reports an auto accident involving at least one person Friday at First and Blanchard in downtown Seattle. It is said to be weather-related. We do not know the condition of the pedestrian.

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, the freezing rain overnight mostly affected the central and southern parts of the Puget Sound.

The ice changes to rain beginning this afternoon and temperatures will start to climb.

We will finally see temperatures near 50 degrees over the Christmas weekend.

Metro bus service in King and Pierce County has been canceled due to “unsafe” driving conditions.

Another impact of the weather so far is that two of the three runways at Sea-Tac Airport have been shut down indefinity. Paine Field is closed because of the weather.

Check with your air carrier before you head to the airport.

“With this storm, there’s the potential for accretion of ice on things like tree limbs and power lines, so we’re really concerned about power outages,” said King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey.

The icy conditions are causing some scattered power outages. If you are in that situation, check with the particular power company that serves you.

At 5:30 a.m., Puget Sound Energy reported 5,298 homes without power.

WSDOT reports scattered accidents around the area. Driving conditions are dangerous. Drivers are being warned to stay at home if possible.

KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says, “By Friday afternoon, temperatures will rise above freezing with the snow and freezing rain turning to rain with highs climbing to near 40, but leaving quite a sloppy scene. And for the holiday weekend, rain at times and highs rising to near 50 degrees, the first time at that mark since Nov 24th.”

 

