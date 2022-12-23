Power is back on in San Juan Islands

The electricity has been restored to the San Juan Islands.

Early Friday, the Orcas Power and Light Co-op reported almost all residents have had power returned.

An outage that began at about 5 p.m. Thursday turned the lights out for virtually all homes on the islands.

OPALCO said the blackout was caused by an issue identified on the mainland with Puget Sound Energy.

Repair crews restored power at about 2 a.m., but it took a couple of hours for all residents to have their electricity come back.

About one-thousand customers remain without power.