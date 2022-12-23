Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Power is back on in San Juan Islands

Dec 23, 2022, 8:48 AM
snow, ice...
Power is back on in the San Juan Island. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The electricity has been restored to the San Juan Islands.

Early Friday, the Orcas Power and Light Co-op reported almost all residents have had power returned.

An outage that began at about 5 p.m. Thursday turned the lights out for virtually all homes on the islands.

OPALCO said the blackout was caused by an issue identified on the mainland with Puget Sound Energy.

Repair crews restored power at about 2 a.m., but it took a couple of hours for all residents to have their electricity come back.

About one-thousand customers remain without power.

Local News

Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Hundreds of flights canceled; Sea-Tac re-opens one runway

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday as an ice storm arrived in Western Washington and caused the closure of runways.
9 hours ago
snow, ice...
Bill Kaczaraba

Puget Sound area wakes up to icy mess; two of Sea-Tac runways closed

The worse part of this Christmas week weather mess is almost over. But until then, roads are dangerous and the ice is having an impact in many ways.
9 hours ago
Ice storm...
Nicole Jennings

Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington

The snow will be gone soon, but the ice storm is likely to bring a mess to the region, including power outages and flooding.
1 day ago
ice, snow...
Bill Kaczaraba

Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon

Serious weather conditions are engulfing western Washington as impending travel challenges are on the horizon.
1 day ago
hyundai, kia...
Bill Kaczaraba

39 Hyundai, Kia vehicles stolen in Pierce County Wednesday

Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to take immediate action after a flurry of auto thefts in Pierce County.
1 day ago
verdict...
Bill Kaczaraba

Former Pierce County Prosecutor awarded $2 million

Former Pierce County Deputy Prosecutor Doug Vanscoy has been awarded $2 million in a wrongful termination case. 
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Power is back on in San Juan Islands