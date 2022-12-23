Seattle Police: One injured in accident in Belltown

One person was hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians in Belltown Friday morning, Seattle Police reported.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. at First Avenue and Blanchard Street.

Police say four vehicles and three pedestrians were involved in the collision.

Icy roads appear to be the cause and the extent of the injury is not known.

It was difficult for first responders to reach the scene because of the road conditions.

Despite temperatures raising, streets are still iced over and authorities continue to warn people not to venture out unless they have to.