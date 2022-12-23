Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Seattle Police: One injured in accident in Belltown

Dec 23, 2022, 1:39 PM
seattle police...
Seattle police near the scene of an accident Friday morning. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

One person was hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians in Belltown Friday morning, Seattle Police reported.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. at First Avenue and Blanchard Street.

Police say four vehicles and three pedestrians were involved in the collision.

Icy roads appear to be the cause and the extent of the injury is not known.

It was difficult for first responders to reach the scene because of the road conditions.

Despite temperatures raising, streets are still iced over and authorities continue to warn people not to venture out unless they have to.

Local News

Holiday travel...
Colleen West

Flights canceled, delayed, but de-icing continues at Sea-Tac Airport

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday as an ice storm arrived in Western Washington and caused the closure of runways.
14 hours ago
seattle police...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle police sergeant cleared in leak probe

A Seattle Police sergeant has been cleared of leaking an internal memo to the media.
14 hours ago
snow, ice...
Bill Kaczaraba

Power is back on in San Juan Islands

The electricity has been restored to the San Juan Islands.
14 hours ago
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Hundreds of flights canceled; Sea-Tac re-opens one runway

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday as an ice storm arrived in Western Washington and caused the closure of runways.
14 hours ago
snow ice...
Bill Kaczaraba

‘The big thaw’ begins, but icy conditions remain

The worse part of this Christmas week weather mess is almost over. But until then, roads are dangerous and the ice is having an impact in many ways.
14 hours ago
Ice storm...
Nicole Jennings

Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington

The snow will be gone soon, but the ice storm is likely to bring a mess to the region, including power outages and flooding.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Seattle Police: One injured in accident in Belltown