MYNORTHWEST BLOG

Happy Holidays from KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, and AM 770 KTTH!

Dec 24, 2022, 9:41 PM | Updated: 9:41 pm
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you MyNorthwest

To close out 2022, your favorite cast of characters — including hosts, reporters, and anchors — from KIRO Newsadio, Seattle Sports, and AM 770 KTTH want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays!

Happy holidays to you and yours from all of us!

Track Santa on Christmas Eve with the help of NORAD

Thank you for reading, listening, and engaging with us all year long.

