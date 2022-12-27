Close
LOCAL NEWS

Flood Watch warnings issued for most of Western Washington

Dec 27, 2022, 6:47 AM | Updated: 7:05 am
Flooding is now a concern after last week’s ice storm.

All of the ice has been melting away and rain has been steadily falling, causing issues across the region.

As the wet conditions continue tonight and Tuesday, some local rivers have the potential to reach flood stages.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday morning for the counties: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, San Juan, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.

Residents should expect excessive runoff to result in flooding rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Flooding may also occur around poor drainage and urban areas.

Forecast

  • Rain and snow/ice melt increase flood and landslide risks
  • Strong wind/gusts Monday morning/afternoon and again Tuesday
  • Freezing rain in mountain passes this morning before turning to rain as warmer air moves in midday

After Sunday saw some parts of Western Washington record more than half an inch of rain, Monday kicked off with another round of moderate to heavy rain showers.

In the last 24 hours, Seattle saw approximately 0.68 inches of rain, with another half an inch expected from now until early Tuesday morning. The coastal areas could see over an inch of new rain.

With all the rain accumulation and the snow and ice melt from last week, there are increased concerns of flooding and landslides.

Strong winds have also been pushing through Western Washington, with some sustained wind speeds averaging 15 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph across the coast and northwest interior.

A wind advisory that expires 10 a.m. Monday, is in place for San Juan County, western Whatcom County and Admiralty Inlet Area.

A high wind watch that expires late Tuesday, is in place for Beaver, Clearwater, Forks, La Push, Neah Bay, Ozette, Queets, Aberdeen and Hoquiam.

Stronger winds are expected to slow down late Monday, with widespread rain showers pausing throughout the day. Temperatures will sit somewhere between the mid to low 50s.

Offshore, the next weather system awaits. On Monday night, we’ll have another round of widespread heavy showers and wind.

It should be slightly calmer on Wednesday, with a few inches of snow at the ski resorts and mountain passes.

Temperatures should head back into the 40s.

